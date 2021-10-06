Places to Go, Things to Do for Fans Seeking to Enjoy Jets' Trip to England

Jets UK Twitter Handle Launch

In celebration of the trip, the team is launching @NYJetsinUK, a brand new Twitter handle created to connect with fans of the Green & White in the UK and provide unique content.

Official Jets Pub in London

For fans making the trans-Atlantic trip and for those living in the area, the Jets and the NFL have partnered with The Barrowboy & Banker, located at 6-8 Borough High Street, London SE1 9QQ, to serve as the official Jets fan pub of London from noon to midnight each day from Wednesday to Sunday, Oct. 6-10. Entry is free for all fans throughout the week, but must be 21+.

On Friday, October 6 at 4pm (GMT), Jets Legend Nick Mangold will make a special appearance for a Q&A with Jets fans. Don't miss your opportunity to hear and see Nick Mangold live, as he gets fans ready for the big game on Sunday.

Please note, this will be a socially distanced appearance and autographs and fan photos will not be permitted. Capacity is limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Throughout the week, the pub will feature special Jets branding, live music, and plenty of J-E-T-S chants. The Barrow Boy & Banker is open 12pm – 10:30pm (GMT) on Thursday & Friday, 12pm – 12am (GMT) on Friday & Saturday, and 12pm – 10:30pm (GMT) on Sunday.

Jet(Blue) to London Sweepstakes

Fans can enter the Jet(Blue) to London Sweepstakes now through Monday, Oct. 11, for a chance to win a special package celebrating the Jets game in the UK and JetBlue's brand new round-trip service from JFK International Airport to London.

One lucky fan will win two JetBlue round-trip Travel Certificates to anywhere JetBlue flies, one game-used football from the Jets-Falcons game, and two Jets replica jerseys. To be eligible to win, fans must be at least 18 years old and living in the tri-state area. Additional terms and conditions apply.