Places to Go, Things to Do for Fans Seeking to Enjoy Jets' Trip to England

This week the Jets are heading "across the pond" for their second London game in the last six years, a meeting on Sunday, Oct. 10, with the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The matchup is presented by JetBlue.
And similar to the Jets' 27-14 triumph over the Dolphins at Wembley Stadium in 2015, the New York Jets this week have announced different platforms surrounding the game for fans who are traveling to the game as well as for those tuning in from home, who can watch the game on NFL Network nationally and WNBC locally (opening kickoff set for 9:30 a.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. GMT).
Jets in London Programming
While the team is in London, Jets fans will have the opportunity to stay connected with a full lineup of programming during game week. Jets Practice Today presented by SiriusXM will kick things off with live coverage from the Jets' Friday practice in London beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET (3:30 p.m. GMT) on nyjets.com, the Official Jets App presented by Fubo Sportsbook, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Sunday's gameday programming lineup will feature the following:
|Time
|Program
|Where to Watch
|7:30 AM ET, 12:30 PM GMT
|The Numbers Game presented by WynnBET
|nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
|8:00 AM ET, 1:00 PM GMT
|Pregame Central presented by Uber Eats
|nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
|8:30 AM ET, 1:30 PM GMT
|Jets Gameday with Robert Saleh presented by FanDuel
|CBS 2 New York
|8:30 AM ET, 1:30 PM GMT
|Jets Pre Game presented by WynnBET
|SNY
|Immediately After the Game
|Jets Post Game presented by WynnBET
|SNY
|60 Minutes After the Game
|Jets Overtime presented by Nissan
|nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
Jets UK Twitter Handle Launch
In celebration of the trip, the team is launching @NYJetsinUK, a brand new Twitter handle created to connect with fans of the Green & White in the UK and provide unique content.
Official Jets Pub in London
For fans making the trans-Atlantic trip and for those living in the area, the Jets and the NFL have partnered with The Barrowboy & Banker, located at 6-8 Borough High Street, London SE1 9QQ, to serve as the official Jets fan pub of London from noon to midnight each day from Wednesday to Sunday, Oct. 6-10. Entry is free for all fans throughout the week, but must be 21+.
On Friday, October 6 at 4pm (GMT), Jets Legend Nick Mangold will make a special appearance for a Q&A with Jets fans. Don't miss your opportunity to hear and see Nick Mangold live, as he gets fans ready for the big game on Sunday.
Please note, this will be a socially distanced appearance and autographs and fan photos will not be permitted. Capacity is limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Throughout the week, the pub will feature special Jets branding, live music, and plenty of J-E-T-S chants. The Barrow Boy & Banker is open 12pm – 10:30pm (GMT) on Thursday & Friday, 12pm – 12am (GMT) on Friday & Saturday, and 12pm – 10:30pm (GMT) on Sunday.
Jet(Blue) to London Sweepstakes
Fans can enter the Jet(Blue) to London Sweepstakes now through Monday, Oct. 11, for a chance to win a special package celebrating the Jets game in the UK and JetBlue's brand new round-trip service from JFK International Airport to London.
One lucky fan will win two JetBlue round-trip Travel Certificates to anywhere JetBlue flies, one game-used football from the Jets-Falcons game, and two Jets replica jerseys. To be eligible to win, fans must be at least 18 years old and living in the tri-state area. Additional terms and conditions apply.
To enter, visit newyorkjets.com/london.