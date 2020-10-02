Pierre Desir on Jets' Defense vs. Denver: 'We Beat Ourselves'

That didn't happen enough in this one. Partly that was faulty third-down defense, against which the Broncos converted six of 12 third downs to keep drives alive. And while their 359 yards, while it wasn't shutdown ball by the Jets, wasn't too bad ... until you added in 88 more yards on seven penalties against the defense, all of which moved the chains for the visitors.

Gase was really unhappy over his defenders' major penalties, with three flags being thrown for roughing the passer, two for unnecessary roughness and one for a Quinnen Williams facemask on Rypien that turned a drive-ending sack with five minutes to play and the Jets ahead, 28-27, into a drive-extending play that led to Brandon McManus's third field goal of the night and a 30-28 lead that the Broncos held onto.

"Really, it's just decision-making. We've got to make the right decisions," Gase said of the all the penalties against his team and especially his D. "We can't keep doing the same thing over and over and over again. We need to either put different guys in there or we've got to look at as many options as possible as far as what we need to do to get that corrected."

"As a defense, you have to be more alert, you can't play scared," Desir said of the flagfest. "You've got to make sure your technique is clean, and know that the refs are going to be looking at hose plays in the coming weeks. So we've just got to clean up our technique and play smart."

Anything else the Jets' defense has to focus on, Desir was asked.