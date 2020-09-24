Philip Rivers, TEs, Colts: Marcus Maye & Jets Have Seen This Act Before

Green & White Safety Says Indy's New/Old QB 'Is Still the Same Philip'

Sep 24, 2020 at 05:16 PM
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Jets safety Marcus Maye says there's no confusion heading into Sunday's game at Indianapolis. He's played against Philip Rivers during the 17th-year pro's career and he's played against the Colts. And he's ready to take on Rivers and the Horseshoes at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"He looks good. He's still the same Philip," Maye said following Thursday's practice. "Quick release, knows where to go with the ball, seen a ton of defense. We've just got to be prepared for him."

The Green & White were fairly prepped back in Game 15 of the 2017 season, Maye's rookie season, when they kept Rivers somewhat contained to 22-of-40 passing for 290 yards and a touchdown but still lost to the newly relocated Los Angeles Chargers, 14-7.

The next season, the Jets held off Indy in a shootout, 42-34, at MetLife Stadium in October, and did so-so against Andrew Luck in one of his last games leading the Colts before retiring last summer — he was 23-of-43 for 301 yards, four TDs but also three interceptions, and the Jets stayed at least six points ahead the entire second half.

Of course, Rivers has a good appreciation for throwing to his tight end, which for many of his Chargers years was Antonio Gates. Luck, meanwhile, completed six passes to his tight ends vs. the Jets in '18, including an 18-yard TD to Eric Ebron on which Maye had some of the coverage. Mo Alie-Cox caught a pass in that game and this year is the TE starter and leads the Colts in receiving yards (131) on seven catches.

Maye, coming off the loss to the 49ers in which he had coverage on the two scoring catches by TE Jordan Reed, knows what all this means.

"It's another challenge. New week, new challenge, new team. So I don't expect anything different," he said. "Sure, they're going to still go to the tight end, and they've got great receivers. So we've just got to be prepared on the back end."

But as NFL players like to say, the other team gets paid, too. Rivers needs only 37 completions, 152 yards and one TD pass to reach three very significant plateaus for NFL quarterbacks: 5,000 completions, 60,000 yards and 400 TDs. He's going to find some of his receivers even if Maye and the Jets secondary are covering them with a big blanket.

But Maye knows what's most important in this one for the 0-2 Green & White.

"It's a big game," he said. "Besides it being the next game, it's a game that we definitely need. It's a team we've played before so there's some things that we're familiar with, some players we got from over there, so it's somewhat of a personal game for some people on this roster.

"That's the situation we're in. We're looking to come out on Sunday to get a win."

Related Content

Jets Will Be Challenged By Colts' No. 1-Ranked Defense 
news

Jets Will Be Challenged By Colts' No. 1-Ranked Defense 

QB Sam Darnold: "We're Excited for the Challenge"
Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Colts - Thursday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Colts - Thursday

RB La'Mical Perine a Full Participant; 8 Players DNP
Colts HC Frank Reich: 'Guys Like' Sam Darnold 'Are Hard to Keep Down'
news

Colts HC Frank Reich: 'Guys Like' Sam Darnold 'Are Hard to Keep Down'

Jets QB Had One of His Best Games Against Indianapolis in 2018
3 Matchups to Watch: Jets at Colts 
news

3 Matchups to Watch: Jets at Colts 

Sam Darnold Faces NFL's No. 1 Defense; On the Field, Philip Rivers Aging Like Fine Wine 
Quite a Pipeline: Dozen Jets Players Have Colts Connections
news

Quite a Pipeline: Dozen Jets Players Have Colts Connections

Indianapolis Coach Frank Reich: 'It's Pretty Cool ... I've Got a Lot of Respect for These Players'
Long snapper James Dearth during the Jets 41-0 loss to the Jaguars. With the loss, New York now moves to 2-3. October 8, 2006, Alltel Stadium, Jacksonville, FL. dearthjax1
news

Where Are They Now: James Dearth

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Tarleton State
Jets Are Riding Along With OT Mekhi Becton on Highway 77
news

Jets Are Riding Along With OT Mekhi Becton on Highway 77

Two Games Into His NFL Career, the Towering and Powerful Rookie Is Already Making His Mark
Adam Gase: Jets Set to 'Start Over, Look to Go 1-0 for the Week'
news

Adam Gase: Jets Set to 'Start Over, Look to Go 1-0 for the Week'

Coach Considers Picking Up Practice Tempo with an Eye Toward Winning at Indy on Sunday
Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Colts - Wednesday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Colts - Wednesday

Jamison Crowder, Connor McGovern and Breshad Perriman DNP
Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Colts
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Colts

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Week 3 Matchup in Indianapolis
Los Angeles Rams defensive back Marqui Christian (26) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
news

Jets Sign S Marqui Christian

Former Rams Player Has 83 Career Tackles, 12 Special Teams Stops

