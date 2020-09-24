Philip Rivers, TEs, Colts: Marcus Maye & Jets Have Seen This Act Before

Maye, coming off the loss to the 49ers in which he had coverage on the two scoring catches by TE Jordan Reed, knows what all this means.

"It's another challenge. New week, new challenge, new team. So I don't expect anything different," he said. "Sure, they're going to still go to the tight end, and they've got great receivers. So we've just got to be prepared on the back end."

But as NFL players like to say, the other team gets paid, too. Rivers needs only 37 completions, 152 yards and one TD pass to reach three very significant plateaus for NFL quarterbacks: 5,000 completions, 60,000 yards and 400 TDs. He's going to find some of his receivers even if Maye and the Jets secondary are covering them with a big blanket.

But Maye knows what's most important in this one for the 0-2 Green & White.

"It's a big game," he said. "Besides it being the next game, it's a game that we definitely need. It's a team we've played before so there's some things that we're familiar with, some players we got from over there, so it's somewhat of a personal game for some people on this roster.