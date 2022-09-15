Philadelphia-Tough Will Parks 'Ready to Go' If Number Is Called

Life in the NFL can be fickle.

But for Jets S Will Parks, who was cut at the end of training camp, added back to the practice squad in August and elevated to the 53-man roster on Wednesday, is a survivor.

"My upbringing helps me out a lot," Parks said. "You know, coming from the city of Philadelphia, it helps you out a lot as far as that survival mode."

Parks, who says his upbringing in Germantown, a neighborhood in Northwest Philly instilled a toughness to endure the harsh business of the NFL, graduated and earned a scholarship to play at the University of Arizona. A sixth-round pick of the Broncos in the 2016 NFL Draft, Parks has appeared in 76 games and made 20 starts with five different teams. His background has put his professional upheaval in perspective.

"I grew up in seeing people go through things. Seeing death right in front of me and things of that sort," Parks said. "So, this kind of stuff with the football world kind of does not faze me."

After four seasons collegiately with the Wildcats, Parks was helped with the professional transition in Denver by the likes of T.J. Ward, Bradley Roby, Aqib Talib and Justin Simmons. He spent four years with the Broncos, appearing in 62 games and starting 15, registering 104 tackles, 13 PDs, 4 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles.