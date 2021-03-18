Personable DL Carl Lawson: 'I'm Looking Forward to Building with the Jets'

Lawson politely declined to speculate about rumors that the Bengals didn't want to lose him but couldn't keep him. But he was happy to talk about what attracted him to the Jets.

"I had a million reasons for coming here ... well, not a million but, you know, a bunch of reasons for coming here," he said in his engaging manner. One reason was because his mother was born in New Jersey and his father hails from New York. Another is to play on the same line with and perhaps line up next to 5-technique DL Quinnen Williams: "That was another attractive option because he's a hell of a player."

But high on the list of attractions to the Jets was the chance to play for new head coach Robert Saleh, on whom Lawson did his homework.

"I looked up some stuff on YouTube about Coach Saleh and I heard some stuff around the league," he said. "Listening to some interviews, I came away with how impressive he was. Even in a video, he felt like he was talking to me. And then there was availability at the spot [on the D-line], so those were the first two things that really attracted me here."