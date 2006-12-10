Pennington: I put my team in a bind

Chad Pennington and the Jets could muster only 13 points Sunday against the Bills. The offense also committed three turnovers - two Pennington interceptions and a strip-sack fumble of the veteran passer - which led to 14 Bills' points.

"I put my team in a bind today and I did not set us up for positive plays and positive execution," Pennington said. "That is frustrating for me, but I will fix it."

On today's game…

It's the name of the game in the NFL: You can't give an opponent easy opportunities to score. You can't do that in this league, no matter who you are playing. They are good enough as it is when you give them easy opportunities to score you really put your team in a bind. I put my team in a bind today and I did not set us up for positive plays and positive execution. That is frustrating for me, but I will fix it.

On the disappointment of today's game…

Each week presents its own different challenges and we were looking forward to coming out and playing well against a really good defense, but they stuck to us and took advantage of my mistakes and our mistakes collectively. It certainly wasn't pretty.

On allowing an opportunity to slip away…

Anytime you lose, you let an opportunity slip by. In this league, anytime you lose you let a precious opportunity slip away because you only have 16 of them. We only have three left and we have to take it one at a time and make sure we do everything we can this week to put ourselves in good position to try to win on the road in a hostile environment. So that's where we are.

On his first interception…

The ball came out high. The ball just came out high and it was indicative of the whole day; being out of rhythm. There is no excuse for it. We just have to find a way to fix it.

On the fourth and-and-one play that was called for delay of game…

We were going to try to snap it quickly and get the first down on a quarterback sneak, but they recognized what we were doing and went straight to the gaps. They covered all of the gaps. So I was waiting to see if coach wanted me to call time out or take the delay.

On watching the progress of other teams around the league…

We have actually done well not doing that, and our coaching staff has done a good job of helping us stay focused. It wasn't scoreboard watching today it was just a lack of execution. It always starts with the quarterback and I have to do a better job of that; do a better job of putting us in a successful positions. Will you be successful all the time? No. But you can at least put your team in a position to be successful.

On Buffalo's pass-rush…

They have a really good pass-rush. You have to remember that they had seven sacks in the first game we played in the beginning of the season. When you play a good pass-rush team, if you get down, you really put yourself behind the eight ball because now they don't have to honor the run as much as much and now they can tee-off on you. That was something we didn't do very well and I didn't do very well. Even if we were winning, we were trying to play it close to keep the score close so they have to honor both the run and the pass.

On the fumble …

I just needed to hold on. I was trying to make a play. I just need to hold on with two hands and hopefully just have a sack there and not get stripped.

On playing for the playoffs….

We didn't look at it as a playoff implication-type game. We knew there were four more games left coming into this game. There is a lot that can happen. There is a lot of football that has to be played. This wasn't the game where if you win you are in. It wasn't that type of thing. It has to do with being consistent, and that starts with me. I have to be more consistent and make sure that, week-in and week-out, that I am putting my team in a good position to win.

On decisions today compared to those at Green Bay last week…

This is a totally different ball game. In Green Bay those were not bad decisions that was just football plays that were made. Those weren't bad decisions.

On the loss…

This is very disappointing. It is frustrating. You name it that is what it is,

On this week's game plan…

Our game plan is to be balanced. Our game plan is to attack to defense every week. We know Laveranues (Coles) is a core part of our passing game, so it wasn't a new emphasis or anything we changed over this week. It was the same type of game-plan that we have had week-in and week-out.

