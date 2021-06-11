PCTI Bulldogs Win First NJ Girls High School Flag Football Championship Sponsored by Jets, Nike

On Thursday, the New York Jets and Nike hosted the first annual Girls High School Flag Football Semi-Finals and Championship at MetLife Stadium. Introduced in February 2021 with North Jersey Super Football Conference (NJSFC), the Jets and Nike funded eight high schools from New Jersey to participate in the pilot league's inaugural season.

The league took off in April with each team playing (6) games throughout the season. In addition to the on-field games, the Jets hosted multiple workshops and virtual events that were aimed at empowering the athletes and showing the participants the opportunities women have in sports.