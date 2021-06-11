PCTI Bulldogs Win First NJ Girls High School Flag Football Championship Sponsored by Jets, Nike

Bulldogs Captured Inaugural Title at MetLife Stadium on Thursday

Jun 11, 2021 at 08:19 AM
E_SZ2_4530-flag-thumb

On Thursday, the New York Jets and Nike hosted the first annual Girls High School Flag Football Semi-Finals and Championship at MetLife Stadium. Introduced in February 2021 with North Jersey Super Football Conference (NJSFC), the Jets and Nike funded eight high schools from New Jersey to participate in the pilot league's inaugural season.

The league took off in April with each team playing (6) games throughout the season. In addition to the on-field games, the Jets hosted multiple workshops and virtual events that were aimed at empowering the athletes and showing the participants the opportunities women have in sports.

The Jets hosted the first Girls High School Flag Football Invitational on Sunday, June 6th, where the four winners moved on to compete in Thursday's semi-final and championship games. Following the semi-final matchups between (1) Irvington vs. (4) Shabazz and, (2) PCTI vs. (3) Indian Hills, winners PCTI and Irvington faced off in the championship .PCTI was crowned the first Girls High School Flag Football Champion in New Jersey history following their 18-1 victory.

Following the championship game, the Jets held an award ceremony presenting the Bulldogs with apparel and tickets to a Jets home game this season where they will be honored.

The Jets have committed to doubling their support for the next year of the High School Girls Flag Football League in New Jersey, with the long-term goal of having the sport adopted as an official high school statewide varsity sport.

This summer, the New York Jets will be releasing an eight-part documentary series that takes an in-depth look at the inaugural season - from the launch of the program to the finals and highlights the activities that took place around the league. The series will air on New York Jets platforms and will be narrated by women of the Jets Organization.

Photos | Best Images from the New Jersey Girls Flag Football Championship at MetLife Stadium

See the Top Photos from the Semifinals and Title Game Where Passaic County Technical Institute (PCTI) Captured the League's First Championship at MetLife Stadium

E_SZ2_4726
1 / 36
E_SZ2_1812
2 / 36
E_SZ2_2024
3 / 36
E_SZ2_2463
4 / 36
E_SZ2_2559
5 / 36
E_SZ2_2604
6 / 36
E_SZ2_2337
7 / 36
E_SZ2_2361
8 / 36
E_SZ2_2126
9 / 36
E_SZ4_5808
10 / 36
E_SZ4_4821
11 / 36
E_SZ4_5858
12 / 36
E_SZ4_5925
13 / 36
E_SZ4_5129
14 / 36
E_SZ4_5573
15 / 36
E_SZ4_5857
16 / 36
E_SZ4_5393
17 / 36
E_SZ4_3641
18 / 36
E_SZ4_5060
19 / 36
E_SZ4_4663
20 / 36
E_SZ4_5412
21 / 36
E_SZ4_4692
22 / 36
E_SZ4_4802
23 / 36
E_SZ2_2798
24 / 36
E_SZ4_3333
25 / 36
E_SZ4_4738
26 / 36
E_SZ4_3284
27 / 36
E_SZ4_5115
28 / 36
E_SZ2_4628
29 / 36
E_SZ2_4060
30 / 36
E_SZ2_3879
31 / 36
E_SZ2_4491
32 / 36
E_SZ2_4774
33 / 36
E_SZ2_4530
34 / 36
E_SZ2_3938
35 / 36
E_SZ2_4183
36 / 36
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets Surprise Eight HS Seniors with $1,000 Scholarships as Part of NJ HS Girls Flag Football League

Scholarships Were Awarded Following the First Round of the League's Playoffs
Advertising