Jets and Nike Announce Continued Support of High School Girls Flag Football

History

The Jets support of Girls Flag Football began in 2011 with the Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL), becoming the first NFL Club to help launch a Varsity Girls Flag Football League. A decade later, in 2021, the Jets and Nike launched the first High School Girls Flag Football League in New Jersey. Launched with the intention of providing girls an equitable opportunity to play football compared to their male counterpart, the long-term goal of the Jets support was to have the sport adopted as an official high school statewide championship sport, which will officially come to fruition this Spring in both New York and New Jersey. In total, the Jets will support close to 200 Girls Flag Football Programs domestically in 2024 and over 3,000 participants. The New York Jets are committed to continuing support of Girls Flag Football and advocating for the growth of the sport. This Spring, more girls will play flag football in New York and New Jersey than ever before.