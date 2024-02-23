No Longer a Pipe Dream, Jets Continue to Play Critical Role in Growth of Girls Flag Football

The New York Jets and Nike hosted the first Girls High School Flag football Media Day on Thursday at MetLife Stadium. Over 60 high schools representing eight athletic conferences throughout New York and New Jersey gathered to celebrate the start of the spring season, the first in which girls flag will be an official state championship sport in the two states.

"I'll be honest with you, in the positive limelight, we never thought this could actually happen," Mike Tepper, head coach of Minisink Valley (NY) High School, said. "We've always dreamed of a day like this when we started our youth leagues and organization, Old Skwel back 12 years ago, but it was like a pipe dream."

Morristown (NJ) head coach Lou Vanorskie added: "I never thought this would be possible. It was talked about but, you know, talk is talk. But the Jets really went and provided us an opportunity to grow the league and they have really done a good job making this come to fruition."

The "pipe dream" of making girls flag football a prominent sport in the tristate area began in 2011 with support from the Jets. In partnership with the Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL), they became the first NFL club to help launch a varsity girls flag football league in New York City. And in 2021, the Jets did the same in New Jersey.