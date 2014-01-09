Patrick Ford, Lowell Rose Added to Roster

We added our 10th and 11th reserve/future signees of the offseason on Wednesday with the additions of G Patrick Ford and DB Lowell Rose to the roster.

Ford is a 6'6", 316-pounder who played his college ball at Eastern Kentucky. Jets fans may recognize Ford's name. He was with us at SUNY Cortland for two weeks last year before he was released. In November he was signed by the Patriots to their practice squad for a week before he was released.

Ford played RG as a sophomore and LT his last two years for the EKU Colonels and as a senior was described by the college as "a true bruiser on the line." At his pro day last year he put up 35 reps on the 225-pound benchpress.

Rose (6'0" 194) is a versatile DB who started his college career at UCLA and finished at Tulsa. He was originally signed by San Francisco as an undrafted free agent last year, then released, re-signed, and released again by the 49ers twice that summer.