Opportunity Knocked and Braxton Berrios Broke Down the Door

Many people, Braxton Berrios included, have called Jets HC Robert Saleh the consummate storyteller. Poignant, instructive, often amazing tales from the man charged with changing the Green & White's culture and building a consistent, long-term foundation.

Thing is, Berrios isn't a bad story all by himself.

Waived by New England in 2019, Berrios touched down again in the AFC East when he was claimed by the Jets. As the cliché goes, the rest is history.

After the conclusion of the season as the Jets' No. 1 kickoff and punt returner, and several star turns at wide receiver, the "quick but not fast" Berrios was named a first-team Associated Press All-Pro at KR. He was also named an alternate to the NFL Pro Bowl, which will be played in Las Vegas on Feb. 6. (He could end up playing in that game if a player opts out or is a member of a Super Bowl team.)

After receiving the news about the AP award, Berrios posted on Instagram: "1st Team All-Pro as a Kick Returner ... I can't wrap my head around typing that. This game will test you in ways you've never imagined. It'll take from you with no promise of giving. That's why as I type this I can't begin to explain the gratitude I feel, the pure joy. From a cast-off to an All-Pro. It just doesn't get any better. Thank you to my teammates who made this possible and every suppertor along the way. We're just getting started."

During the 2021 NFL season, Berrios, who had mostly been a bit player as a sometimes wide receiver and mostly returning punts, took full advantage of the opportunities that came his way. He became the Jets' No. 1 kickoff returner, held on to duties returning punts and emerged as an important receiver when the group sustained injuries (Corey Davis and Elijah Moore, for example) and dealt with virus outbreaks.

"The camaraderie of this team was unbelievable," he told host and team reporter Caroline Hendershot. "Things didn't work how we planned and hoped for, but this was a great locker room and I really enjoyed it. It was my first time really taking over the kick return responsibility for the entire year, I did some spot duty in college [at Miami], and the same thing here the last couple of years. It was an incredible opportunity. Our punt returns have been pretty good the last few years, and this year I finally got to combine them. I couldn't do any of it without the other 10 guys creating seams and holes."