One Trait That Will Carry Sam Darnold a Long Way as Jets QB

And he said he's built a strong relationship with Griffin and his tight ends as a group, even without Chris Herndon, out for the year with injury.

"They're so selfless," he said. "How much work they put in off the field and then what they're able to do in the run game, even the pass protecting sometimes. But also, out there on some routes, they don't care who makes the play. But if the play is there to make, they'll go out there and take advantage of their opportunity."

It's been a roller-coaster ride for the Southern California kid who's trying to grow up fast on the East Coast. Darnold started out decently in the opener vs. Buffalo, went through his bout with mono, looked sharp in his return against Dallas, then suffered a sophomore slump in the three-game losing streak. Now he's back up with these last two wins.

But one thing Darnold won't do is pat himself on the back. These last six games are not about him but about his offense and his team.