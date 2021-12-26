One More Big-Yardage, Big-Impact Day for Jets' Braxton Berrios

That reception kept the clock draining and kept the Jets' last drive moving to the Jaguars 1, from where Eddy Piñeiro drilled his second of two field goals for the 26-21 lead that the home team maintained despite the Jaguars' ensuing drive to the Jets 1.

"It was pretty simple," Berrios said of that clutch catch. "It was a type of an in-route. He felt room, I saw room as well, and kind of throughout the play, as I was running it, I was pretty sure he was going to come to me. And obviously he did. He put it right on the money. He knew the safety was going to be there. I did as well. And that's just one of those plays that you've got to make."

All of the connections spoke of the organic chemistry growing between Berrios and Wilson.

"I have to see it through Zach's eyes," Berrios said. "On that third-and-9 conversion, I know what he saw. I don't see all the blitzes and stuff that he gets and all that in his face. But I know the coverage and I know where the holes are and so does he. At the end of the day, it's all about timing and being in those places when he expects you to be in them."

Berrios was also in a few more places that added to his yardage total. He had a 3-yard end-around. And he had a 12-yard punt return. Add it all up and he had 190 all-purpose yards for the day. It was his fourth game with at least 150 APY, and should he add one more such game to his résumé this season, he'd have the most 150+ games since Leon Washington, now a Jets special teams assistant, racked up seven such games in 2008.

But Berrios didn't want to talk "I". He had more "we" that he wanted to mention, regarding the adversity his entire team overcame to post their fourth win of the season.