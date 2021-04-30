OL Alijah Vera-Tucker: I'll Play Where Jets Need Me

Vera-Tucker (whose full name is Solomon Alijah Lewis Vera-Tucker) has played guard and tackle, on both sides of the offensive line. He initially opted out of the 2020 season when the Pac-12 canceled its season, but he opted back in when the conference announced a delayed, shortened season.

Asked for a personal scouting report, he did not hold back: "Real physical, a high IQ for the game, quick feet, get to second level real quick, quick hands. Bring it all together and you get a dominant player."

After playing left guard for the Trojans in 2019, Vera-Tucker moved to left tackle and excelled. He was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection and the Morris Trophy winner, given to the Pac 12's top tackle. Most draft analysts projected him to play guard on the pro level and many rated him the top guard in the draft.