Obomanu Signed, Garrard to Reserve/Retired

Obomanu (6'1", 204 / Auburn / Selma, AL) entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick by Seattle in the 2006 draft. He played six seasons for the Seahawks before he was released March 17. For his career, he has appeared in 66 games and has logged 87 receptions for 1,209 yards with seven touchdowns. In 2012, he played in eight games and caught four passes for 58 yards.