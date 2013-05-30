Obomanu Signed, Garrard to Reserve/Retired

The New York Jets have signed wide receiver Ben Obomanu and have placed quarterback David Garrard on the reserve/retired list.
Obomanu (6'1", 204 / Auburn / Selma, AL) entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick by Seattle in the 2006 draft. He played six seasons for the Seahawks before he was released March 17. For his career, he has appeared in 66 games and has logged 87 receptions for 1,209 yards with seven touchdowns. In 2012, he played in eight games and caught four passes for 58 yards.
Garrard (6'1", 240 / East Carolina / Durham, NC), released by Miami last Sept. 4, joined the Jets as a free agent March 11. In nine NFL seasons, all with Jacksonville, he played in 86 games with 76 starts, completing 61.6% (1,406 of 2,281) of his passes for 16,003 yards and 89 touchdowns with 54 interceptions.