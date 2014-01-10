@NYJets Instagram Photos of the Week

Jan 10, 2014 at 08:07 AM
  1. Double Digit Duo

For the first time since 1981, two Jets record double-digit sacks in a season. In 2013, Muhammad Wilkerson lead the team with 10.5 sacks and Calvin Pace registered 10 sacks.

  1. Leading the Charge

Chris Ivory finished the season as the team's leading rusher. Ivory carried the ball 182 times for 883-yards and 3TDs, averaging 4.6 yds/carry.

  1. 56 is Ready for 2014

Demario Davis thinks the sky's the limit for the Green & White next year.

  1. A Shoutout to Cro's Alma Mater

A snapshot of Antonio Cromartie during his collegiate years at FSU.

  1. Wildcard Weekend

A look back at LT doing his signature celebration after a TD. The Jets went on to beat the Colts 17-16.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

3 Takeaways Jets at Patriots | Duane Brown: 'We Still Have Everything We Want in Front of Us'

Green & White Special Teams Pay for 1 Mistake; Defense Registers 6 Sacks in Dominant Effort

news

For Jets, 7-3 Would've Been Nice but 6-4 'Doesn't Affect Who We Are'

Despite Patriots Loss, Green & White Remain in Playoff Hunt; 'We've Just Got to Get Back on the Horse'

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Road Loss to Patriots?

Seven on Offense, Five on Defense Log Most Playing Time

news

Jets' John Franklin-Myers: 'I Think We Did a Good Job Containing'

Veteran D-Linemen Split 2 Sacks in Jets 6-Sack Performance Against Patriots

news

Jets-Patriots Game Recap | Unhappy Return Does In the Jets in Bitter 10-3 Loss

Marcus Jones Dashes 84 Yards for Game's Only TD with 5 Seconds Left as New England Slays Green & White

news

C.J. Mosley: 'We're All Hurting' After Jets' Defense Plays Lights-Out in Foxboro Loss

Patriots Suffered 6 Sacks and Were Held to Five 3-and-Out Series, No RZ Touchdowns & 3 Offensive Points

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson: We Got to Find a Way

A Chance for First Place in AFC East Ends in Foxborough's Swirling Wind

news

WR Corey Davis, DL Sheldon Rankins Injury Inactives for Jets-Patriots Rematch

With Tight End Kenny Yeboah Also Out, Rookie TE Jeremy Ruckert Is Active

news

Jets-Patriots Game Preview | Rewards Possible in Patriots Rematch at Gillette Stadium

Green & White Need to Be Mistake-Free to End Downtrend vs. New England, Remain in AFC East 1st-Place Hunt

news

5 Players to Watch When the Jets Go on the Road for Their Quick Patriots Rematch

Zach Wilson Seeks to Protect the Ball, Pay Back Pats; Mac Jones Will Be Targeted by Green & White Edge Rushers

news

How Can the Jets Earn Redemption Against the Patriots?

Green & White Lost to New England 22-17 in Week 8

news

Jets' Zach Wilson on Facing Patriots Again: 'I'm Super Excited for This Game'

Second-Year QB Is Looking to Build on His 5-1 Record; a Win Means First Place in AFC East

Advertising