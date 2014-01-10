@NYJets Instagram Photos of the Week

- Double Digit Duo
For the first time since 1981, two Jets record double-digit sacks in a season. In 2013, Muhammad Wilkerson lead the team with 10.5 sacks and Calvin Pace registered 10 sacks.
- Leading the Charge
Chris Ivory finished the season as the team's leading rusher. Ivory carried the ball 182 times for 883-yards and 3TDs, averaging 4.6 yds/carry.
56 is Ready for 2014
Demario Davis thinks the sky's the limit for the Green & White next year.
- A Shoutout to Cro's Alma Mater
A snapshot of Antonio Cromartie during his collegiate years at FSU.
- Wildcard Weekend
A look back at LT doing his signature celebration after a TD. The Jets went on to beat the Colts 17-16.