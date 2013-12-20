@NYJets Instagram Photos of the Week

Dec 20, 2013 at 07:15 AM
  1. Reed Looks for Career Win #17 Against the Browns

Sunday marks Ed Reed's 22nd career game vs. the Browns - his most against any team. All-time against Cleveland, #22 has tallied 11INTs, 357 INT return yds and 79 tackles.

  1. Pace Tackles a Career Milestone

With his sack of Cam Newton, Calvin Pace established a new career-best with 9 sacks and Rex had nothing but praise for his veteran LB.

  1. Inside the Huddle at Jets Practice

A behind-the-scenes look at Nick Mangold breaking down the team huddle at the end of Wednesday's practice.

  1. Coples Helps Lead the Rush

Quinton Coples has registered a team-leading 42 quarterback hurries this season. Last week against the Panthers, #98 recorded a sack of Cam Newton, his third consecutive game with a sack.

  1. Richardson's Goal Line Surge

With his 1-yd TD run last week against Carolina, Sheldon Richardson became the first Jets defensive lineman to register an offensive touchdown.

View this post on Instagram

Sheldon's goal line surge.

A post shared by New York Jets (@nyjets) on

