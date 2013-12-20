@NYJets Instagram Photos of the Week

- Reed Looks for Career Win #17 Against the Browns
Sunday marks Ed Reed's 22nd career game vs. the Browns - his most against any team. All-time against Cleveland, #22 has tallied 11INTs, 357 INT return yds and 79 tackles.
- Pace Tackles a Career Milestone
With his sack of Cam Newton, Calvin Pace established a new career-best with 9 sacks and Rex had nothing but praise for his veteran LB.
- Inside the Huddle at Jets Practice
A behind-the-scenes look at Nick Mangold breaking down the team huddle at the end of Wednesday's practice.
- Coples Helps Lead the Rush
Quinton Coples has registered a team-leading 42 quarterback hurries this season. Last week against the Panthers, #98 recorded a sack of Cam Newton, his third consecutive game with a sack.
- Richardson's Goal Line Surge
With his 1-yd TD run last week against Carolina, Sheldon Richardson became the first Jets defensive lineman to register an offensive touchdown.