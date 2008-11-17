Nov. 30 Jets-Broncos Kickoff Set for 4:15 p.m.





The NFL has determined that the Jets have "flex appeal."

As a result, there is a change in time for the opening kickoff of the AFC East-leading Jets' Nov. 30 game at the Meadowlands against the AFC West-leading Denver Broncos. The league notified the two teams today that their Week 13 game, originally scheduled for 1 p.m., will kick off at 4:15 p.m., making it one of CBS' late Sunday afternoon national doubleheader games.

This is the only game time change for that week. The originally scheduled game between Chicago and Minnesota remains as the NBC Sunday night game. The only change for this weekend's schedule is Carolina at Atlanta on FOX at 4:15 p.m. EST.

This is the fourth time change for the Jets since flexible scheduling was instituted in 2006. The Week 13 Jets-Bills game in '06 was moved from 1 to 4:15. Last season the Week 10 game vs. Pittsburgh went from 1 to 4:05 while the regular-season finale vs. Kansas City was moved from a Sunday night 8:15 kickoff to 4:15.