Notes/Quotes: Revis Still Not Practicing

Revis, who has sat out the last two games, still has to pass two more tests in the protocol, besides Bowles' eyeball test. Bowles said Revis won't get those tests before Thursday's practice, but "if he doesn't have any setbacks and he's cleared, yes," he could play Sunday.

The Jets' injury report had two other corners listed as DNPs. One we know about: Marcus Williams (knee) also did some side running, Bowles said, and "we'll see later in the week if he can do anything on the field."

And starting CB Antonio Cromartie also sat out with a hip, but Bowles said it was just soreness and "he'll be fine." Same with C Nick Mangold and his hand.

Communications Majors

Brandon Marshall, this week's AFC Offensive Player of the Week, said one reason for his and the offense's success this season is that they're all working with a master of social and interpersonal media, which is none other than QB Ryan Fitzpatrick.