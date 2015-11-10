Notes/Quotes: Jets DBs Will Fight On

But the Jets' DBs are offering no excuses and no lack of resolve about keeping Tyrod Taylor to Watkins, Robert Woods, Charles Clay, et al., in check.

"It's a part of it," CB Darrelle Revis said today about the secondary injuries. "We have a lot of depth back there and guys have got to step up and contribute and play. We feel confident in all the guys we have."

"We've just got to clean up our technique. We were doing some sloppy things technique-wise," Skrine said. "Every game can't be a perfect game. Things happened that happened. The other team gets paid too. But we don't plan on that happening again this season."

Same for the Run Game

In a similar vein, Nick Mangold — who's missed the past 1½ games with a neck injury but appears on target to return to the starting lineup for the Bills — sees Chris Ivory and the Jets' rush offense getting out of their recent rut.