Notebook | What Did Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Say About Jets CBs Sauce Gardner & D.J. Reed?

Bad Weather Expected

The forecast on Thursday calls for rain, something the Jaguars struggled with earlier this season.

Jacksonville lost to Philadelphia on the road in Week 4 in rainy weather as Lawrence threw for 174 yards (his third-lowest total this season), 2 touchdowns and 1 interception, while completing a season-low 47.8% of his passes. The Jags fumbled 5 times and lost 4.

"We understand that we kind of had our own self-inflicted issues in Philly in terms of our ball security," OC Press Taylor said. "That's just something we've been aware of. We've tried to emphasize that. Every single week we've gone in, we've played games where there's expected rain whether that was home games or on the road. That's certainly something we're aware of. We understand that we have to do a better job than we did and we saw that three months ago."