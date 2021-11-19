Notebook | Robet Saleh's 'Resilient' Jets Locked In on the Dolphins 

The Dolphins and Cover 0

Miami (3-7) has been riding a defense that features an aggressive Cover 0 scheme, adding an extra rusher while leaving the defensive backfield in man-to-man coverage. It's worked wonders the past two weeks -- the Dolphins started the season 1-7, but have won two straight while yielding a single TD.

"If you show, whether it be in previous film or on that day, on Sunday, that you can't beat Cover 0, then they're going to keep on bringing it," Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. "It didn't go necessarily I'm guessing the way they wanted it to start this year, but these last three weeks I feel like they've gotten back to their roots."

Over their last three games, the Dolphins gave Buffalo all it could handle until late in the game; then held Houston to three field goals, intercepted QB Tyrod Taylor three times and held the Texans to fewer than 100 yards rushing; last week Miami limited Baltimore to 1 TD, and kept the lid on Lamar Jackson (1 INT, 39 yards rushing).

Miami's approach on defense played into the decision of the Jets' braintrust to start veteran QB Joe Flacco, with Mike White as the backup, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

"He [Flacco] has played so much ball that the cool part about him is when he steps out on the field, he's seen it all," LaFleur said. "It's Cool Joe, he's been there before, so we expect some good stuff from him.." He added: "The play-calling might be different, but I think it's going to have more to do with Miami than it's going to have to do with Joe being out there."

Though the Dolphins' defense has turned up the heat the past month or so, it has also been vulnerable to explosive plays. Miami has allowed 50 plays of at least 20 yards, which ranks 31st in the league. Its 150 plays of at least 10-plus yards ranks last.