Notebook | Out on the Edge, Jets' Carl Lawson Says 'There's Nothing I Can't Do'

That injury came after Lawson dealt with a pair of ACL injuries, a track record that might have planted questions in his mind. Simply not the case.

"I'm limitless," he said. "There's nothing I can't do, nothing I can't overcome. I'm never going to stop growing, getting better. I'm limitless how good I can be. I'm in the mindset of trying to reach the Sun until I burn up.

"I've had so many different injuries I've often asked why this happened. It doesn't matter. What matters is getting another opportunity to go out there and ball. It doesn't matter what anyone says as long as you keep fighting and don't quit. You'll come out on top. Each time I amaze myself."

He added: "I want to play until I'm 35."

In the Jets' upcoming training camp, Lawson will have the opportunity to look across the line at a quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, who will soon turn 40. Their paths have crossed before -- when Lawson was a Bengals rookie, at that joint practice and now here. As a rookie out of Auburn in 2017, Cincinnati visited the Packers and held a touchdown lead heading into the fourth quarter. Rodgers and the Pack scored 10 points, Cincy got a field goal before Green Bay won the game in OT. Lawson had 2.5 sacks and 3 QB hits in the game and Rodgers took notice.

"Every time I've met him, he's come across as one of those calm but confident guys," Lawson said. "I played against him in rookie year. In the fourth quarter he takes his helmet off and he looks at me and says '58 calm down.' Sure enough, they come back and beat us. That's the dude. He reminds me to calm down. In Green Bay [in the preseason] it was '58, calm down.' I saw him the other day, and he says '58 calm down' four different times. He slings that ball around like he's passing out poker cards. Every time I see him, it's here we go."

Lawson said that he's stoked to play on a Green & White squad that is on the rise and that has guys on the defensive line that are "like-minded people, like myself."

"We've got a room of talented guys," he said. "How do you not elevate and get better? We've got a room full of dogs."

And as he as his teammates realize, the organization would not have made the move to acquire Rodgers in a trade if the expectations were modest, anything other than advancing to the postseason for the first time in a decade.

"We're going to play in the postseason," he said. "We're all in. No option. When you make big moves ... we're going to be in the postseason. That is the expectation. Why make moves like this?