Notebook | Mark Sanchez on Aaron Rodgers: 'He's The Guy but One of the Guys'

Hollywood to Broadway. Green Bay to Broadway.

When it comes to quarterbacks for the Jets, there's nothing quite like a full portion of the New York spotlight to energize even the biggest names in the NFL galaxy. Just ask Mark Sanchez, the California guy known as the Sanchize during his days in green and white. He's the last signal-caller to take the Green & White to the playoffs and an AFC title game.

Now comes ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ after 18 seasons in northeastern Wisconsin, and as Sanchez told Eric Allen on this week's edition of "The Official Jets Podcast," that "with that guy, you've always got a chance."

"I know him pretty well," Sanchez said about his fellow native Californian. "He's a relational guy, not like a small talk kind of guy, much deeper than that. He wants to know why. To some people he can be polarizing, and I think the best thing that happened to him is 'Hard Knocks,' it humanizes him and shows who he really is.

"There are different forces colliding, he can be so intimidating for the young guys, but he brings you in, puts his arm around you. Some guys are like a little puppy, they just want a little praise. Some guys need to be patted on the butt, some kicked in it. He's out there playing quarterback, coach, psychologist to build bridges. He's doing a masterful job. He's a great case study on being the quarterback and all the hats you have to wear and choose to wear. There's no better thrower of the football, until [Kansas City's Patrick] Mahomes showed up no one touched this guy."

Sanchez, who was drafted by the Jets with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, dropped by One Jets Drive and soaked in the buzz of anticipation as he prepares for another season working as a game and studio analyst for Fox Sports.

"He's confident, intelligent, physical, but still humble -- totally humble," Sanchez said. "That's what's so great about the show ['Hard Knocks'], it's humanizing him, showing his real personality. Joking around, self-deprecating. I'm glad people see that, it's also good for other players to see. Yes, you're this guy, but also one of the guys. When he walks in a room, you know he's head and shoulders above, but that's our guy, but also one of the guys. There's a unique art to that. There's a lot going on there."