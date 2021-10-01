Notebook | Jets WR Jamison Crowder Expected to Make Season Debut vs. Titans 

Morgan Moses: Offense Needs to Start Fast

Through three games in the 2021 NFL season, the Jets have scored 3 points in the first half. Tackle Morgan Moses is part of the mostly veteran line (LG Alijah Vera-Tucker is a rookie), and he wants the offense to match the production the Jets have had on the defensive side of the ball.

"One of the key things is starting fast," Moses said. "The defense is playing outstanding, but we have to find a way to play complementary football. We [the offense] can't be on the field for 30 seconds, punt the ball and put the defense back out there and expect them to hold up.

"What can we do to spell the defense? It's sustaining drives. If we give the defense 5-6 minutes of rest, they come back out fresh. We have to find an identity in the offense running the ball. It doesn't have to be 10 yards a pop. It can be 2-3 yards, rough runs, and then they bump it up to 5 yards and 10-yard explosive runs. The big part is establishing the run, so we can take those shots down the field."

Jetcetera

S Marcus Maye (ankle) is out Sunday. He sustained the injury at Denver but played all 67 defensive snaps. Robert Saleh said, "He came in Monday and got a little bit of treatment and still no concern. Tuesday, the pain was elevating and went to get further tests. The tests didn't come in until mid-afternoon Wednesday when [the news] broke. … "It's not a traditional [ankle sprain] and thankfully because of the bye week, he'll only miss a couple of games as opposed to three or four. We're hoping he'll be back for New England." With Maye out, S Ashtyn Davis (foot) and S Sharrod Neasman (hamstring) will make their season debuts Sunday but will be on a pitch count. The Jets plan on using a rotation at safety and the options also include Jarrod Wilson and Adrian Colbert. …

Saleh said he refers to mistakes as "scars" and joked QB Zach Wilson is "suffering every scar you can possibly imagine." He added it's a good thing for the rookie signal-caller and Wilson's confidence has wavered nor has his teammates trust in the signal-caller. Saleh said: "Everyone gets a day, everyone's been a rookie before. And like I said, the young man is talented, he's got a tremendous mindset and when it clicks, everyone will see why he was the second pick in the draft."