Notebook | Jets' Robert Saleh on Diversity: 'People Are Putting In the Work'

Robert Saleh hopes the Jets make history in his time as the team's 20th head coach. Then again, Saleh has already made history -- as the first Muslim head coach in the history of the NFL.

Working for an organization that has put its commitment to diversity into action in myriad ways, the hiring of Saleh is not a novelty for the Jets. The team has had two Black coaches -- Herm Edwards and Todd Bowles -- and casted a wide net of diverse coaching candidates to interview, and ultimately work for the team.

At present, there are four minority head coaches in the NFL (Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh, Brian Flores in Miami, and Ron Rivera in Washington are the others) and Saleh, appearing on the Huddle and Flow podcast with Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter, said: "I know the results are not what everyone is looking for. But I do know, and you're seeing it, the league office and the owners know it is important."

The diversity question is one that Saleh has been dealing with candidly since he was hired by the Jets in January. And while he's been gracious and informative, it is also evident that Saleh would much prefer talking about his team and about the next game. That time will certainly come soon enough, but for now he is a de facto spokesman.

"It's about creating ways to get minorities face time with owners," he said. "A big part is getting good quality face time. The league is relentlessly working. I know talking through interviews and having conversations, for each owner it [diversity] was in forefront of their minds, along with social justice. It's important to them and it's important for candidates to see that it's important to the league office to get it right. It might not be happening as fast as they want, but we can see the people putting in the work."

As Saleh began his climb up the coaching ladder from defensive assistant at three colleges (Michigan State, Central Michigan and Georgia) before landing in the NFL as an intern with Houston in 2005, he acknowledged the progression. He said he believes that one of the best routes to a top job is via the quality-control coaching route. That person's main job is preparing the team for a game, beginning sometimes weeks ahead of the actual contest. Their primary duties include preparing for the opponent by analyzing game film for statistical analysis.