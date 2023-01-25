Notebook | Jets RB Breece Hall: 'Something Just Clicked'

Not only did the Jets lose Hall for the season up in Denver's rarefied air, but the versatile offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker also sustained a season-ending injury, a torn triceps. The absence of two of the Jets' young stars had a profound impact on the rest of the season.

"I mean Breece, AVT, they're two of our best players," Saleh said. "You look around the league, when you lose players of that caliber, there's going to be a hiccup, or whatever you want to call it. They're explosive. I think we've done a good job. Could we have done better? For sure, but yeah when your superstars ... it's a superstar league. When you lose superstars like that, it's going to hurt a little bit."

In this case, more than a little bit.

At the 2022 NFL Draft, Jets GM Joe Douglas sensed he had an opportunity to acquire a potentially breakout offensive player when he traded up to No. 35 and made Hall the first running back selected. Hall's early flashes confirmed Douglas' view, and as Hall continues to rehab from the serious knee injury after playing in only seven games, his 463 yards were still tops among the team's running backs.

"I've never had it be out of football for this long," Hall said. "Being able to watch it from a fan's point of view it was, it was cool. And I got to really admire guys like Sauce [Gardner], D.J. Reed, seeing guys like Bam Knight get his shot. And then seeing Garrett Wilson ball. It was fun to watch all that.

Hall was part of perhaps the Jets' best rookie class of the past decade, a group that joins a young core that augurs a promising future for the Green & White.

"We were what New York needed," Hall said. "I know Sauce has that mentality when he's out in the field, he thinks he's the best player. When I'm out there, I think I'm the best player. And when Garrett is out there, he thinks he's the best player. And when Jermaine [Johnson] is out there, he also thinks he's the best player. So, I feel like we did a good job of kind of just bringing that swagger to the team. And then the older guys, the vets, they knew that we had that swag and the confidence to do it and they just showed us the right way. And so, we took off from there."