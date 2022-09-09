Notebook | Jets LT Duane Brown Out for Ravens Game with Shoulder Injury

Head coach Robert Saleh announced on Friday that LT Duane Brown will miss at least Sunday's opener against the Ravens.

"There is a possibility that there could be IR but again there's a lot of information that's going to come out here in the next 24 hours," Saleh said.

George Fant -- who played last season at left tackle and moved to the right with the signing of Brown in August following T Mekhi Becton's season-ending knee injury -- will return to LT and rookie Max Mitchell will start at RT.

Asked about how Fant is handling switching from side to side and Mitchell's progression, Saleh said: "Sure it's frustrating for George. Everyone wants to settle into their job. Credit to George, he's an uber athlete, he's always been a team guy first.

"Max is much further along than we thought at this point. So, we're very confident that he'll be able to step in and do his job."

Mitchell (6-6, 307), a fourth-round pick in April, started 2 preseason games for the Jets and led the team with 124 offensive snaps. He predominantly played RT at Louisiana, starting 29 games in four seasons including 13 at RT in 2021.