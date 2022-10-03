Notebook | Jets' HC Robert Saleh Spreads the Praise, Says Team Had 'No Flinch'

Zach Wilson is back. Poised. No flinch.

There was much to chew over and analyze on the day after the Jets' second stirring comeback of the young NFL season. And for the Green & White (2-2) to continue on an upward trajectory, Wilson likely will have to play at a level he reached during the team's 14-point fourth quarter that snatched a 24-20 victory at Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Asked about Wilson's steely performance in the final 15 minutes, head coach Robert Saleh spread around the accolades, saying "there's a lot with regards to the team."

That's certainly true, but Wilson -- playing in his first game since sustaining a knee injury in the first preseason game in early August -- set the tone and led by example. His teammates followed him and felt his energy and determination. On the Jets' final, game-winning drive, rookie running back Breece Hall said that Wilson told his teammates in the huddle that he was certain the Jets would win the game.

"He did say that," TE Tyler Conklin confirmed during Monday's virtual press conference with reporters. "And I think it's just that feeling in that huddle in the fourth quarter. I think as a unit we felt like we were going to get this done. And, you know, I felt Zach was really resilient, really confident. I think really in that fourth quarter, he settled in and he was like I'm going to help us to victory. And he did that."

Though he finished the game completing 50% of his passes (18 of 36 for 252 yards, a TD, a TD catch and 2 INTs), it was his play in the fourth quarter that grabbed the attention and appreciation of Saleh as the Jets came from 10 points behind to secure their second road win of the season.

"No flinch on either side of the ball," Saleh said. "There were penalties that put us in first- and second-and long, but he kept plugging away. Zach was hanging in pocket, calm, throwing darts, lasers, and guys were grinding to get yards after the catch. No flinch. He was calm, allowing the clock to wind down and leaving them with 16 seconds. Calm and resolve to overcome the second and third quarters and finish strong. I thought it was a really, really great NFL game for those guys and something to build off."

Even the view from the sideline, where the defensive players stood and watched Wilson lead the team to victory, there were only positive vibes and visions of what might be possible over the next 13 games.