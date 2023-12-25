Notebook | Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'A Lot of Growth ... Over the Last Few Months'

Victory Monday, Christmas Day, a short week ahead of Thursday night's game at Cleveland and Jets head coach Robert Saleh -- as has been his habit through his three seasons leading the Green & White -- is unwavering in his belief that the organization is building toward the game's ultimate prize.

"It's been a grind, you know," he told reporters during his morning press conference. "Everybody closes their eyes and imagines success right away. But we knew there was going to be a process. We all felt great coming into this year with all the expectations and hype that's around the football team, and that was awesome. It hasn't gone the way we wanted, obviously.

"But it doesn't mean that the goal of winning championships is over. I still think we've got a really good football team. I've said it before, I think we've built a championship roster. There's a lot of things that we've learned through adversity over the last three months since Aaron's [Rodgers'] injury that will help us, not only as coaches, myself, from our process and how we do things to players and areas we can improve and areas where players have come out of nowhere to show they belong. So there's a lot of growth that has happened over the last few months and it's going to be our job to make sure we attack it in every facet."

With two games left in the 2023 season (at Cleveland and at New England) Saleh is presiding over a defense that has shown its quality pedigree the entire season as he watches a (mostly) young offense mature before his eyes. Is there anything to gain from wins late in the season?

"Absolutely," Saleh said with emphasis. "Especially when you look at the offensive side of the ball. [Jason] Brownlee gets his first touchdown yesterday, Xavier Gipson is becoming more and more of a player. Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall are still just second-year players, both who were obviously major contributors yesterday, like they are every week."

Wilson had 9 catches (on 15 targets) for 76 yards (8.4 a catch); and Hall ran 20 times for 95 yards (4.8 a carry), caught 12 passes (on 16 targets) from QB Trevor Siemian for 96 yards (8 a catch) and ran for a pair of TDs in the 30-28 win that upped the Jets record to 6-9.

"[Joe] Tippmann's a rookie, Carter Warren's a rookie, Jacob Hanson's trying to prove that he belongs," Saleh added. "And then obviously Laken [Tomlinson] and Mekhi [Becton] are both veterans trying to finish out their seasons strong. There's more. [Tyler] Conklin's played well, [Jeremy] Ruckert is a second-year kid. So there's a lot, a lot of youth that is just trying to get a little better every single week, everyday and really kind of propel themselves in the '24 season."

Hall, especially, earned kudos from his coach.