Notebook | Jets 'Fully Expecting' Russell Wilson to Play Sunday in Denver

Garrett Wilson Preparing for Broncos DB Patrick Surtain II; C.J. Uzomah Producing Without the Ball

Oct 21, 2022 at 04:35 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
by Ethan Greenberg & John Pullano
friday-notebook-broncos-E_SZ3_1779

Even though Broncos QB Russell Wilson was limited in practice by a hamstring injury on Wednesday and on Thursday, the Jets are expecting him to start on Sunday.

"Fully expecting Russell," said HC Robert Saleh, who overlapped with Wilson with the Seahawks from 2012-13. "Ultimate competitor. There's no way he's going to let whatever is ailing him [hold him out]. He has to be pretty broken to not play."

Wilson is off to a slow start in his first season with his new team. The Broncos have a 2-4 record, while Wilson has a 58.6 completion percentage, 5-3 TD-to-INT ratio and an 83.4 passer rating — all are the worst in any season of his NFL career. The Broncos average a league-low 15.1 points per game. Saleh doesn't believe Denver's numbers reflect its performance.

"When you watch the tape, there are a lot of hard concepts to defend as we watch it," he said. "In that regard, check. The players are doing a really nice job executing. They are centimeters off in terms of creating three or four plays a game where they could be averaging 30 points a game. … It's just a matter of time for that group. When it starts clicking, that's going to be exactly what I think everyone expected. I think if we can just try to hold them off for one more week, that would be good."

Rematch at Mile High
At the start of his second season, Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II is already one of the best defensive backs in the league.

Surtain II (6-2, 202) has registered 4 pass breakups and surrendered only 147 yards this season as the No. 3 graded corner, according to Pro Football Focus (min 20% of snaps).

"He doesn't look like a young guy out there," OC Mike LaFleur said. "He looks like a guy that's seasoned."

Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson played against Surtain II in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship and had 3 receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown. Surtain II's Alabama Crimson Tide, however, bested Wilson's Ohio State Buckeyes, 52-24.

"He was the best cornerback I played against in college," Wilson said. "The main thing is his size. You feel his size and then the technique and how patient he is. Anytime you are going against 6-1, 6-2, long corner, that is going to make you work to get an edge and you can kind of get sped up. I feel like he does a good job being patient with his eyes and sitting in there."

Practice Gallery | All of the Best Practice Photos from Broncos Week

See the top practice images leading up to the Week 7 matchup against the Broncos.

E_SS1_2510
1 / 35
E_SS2_7806
2 / 35
E_SZ1_0005
3 / 35
E_SZ1_1651
4 / 35
E_SS1_3361
5 / 35
E_SS2_7735
6 / 35
E_SZ1_1763
7 / 35
E_SS1_2419
8 / 35
E_SZ1_1724
9 / 35
E_SZ1_1006
10 / 35
E_SZ1_1516
11 / 35
E_SZ1_1414
12 / 35
E_SZ1_1603
13 / 35
E_SZ1_1389
14 / 35
E_SZ1_1367
15 / 35
E_SZ1_1455
16 / 35
E_SZ1_1249
17 / 35
E_SS1_1177
18 / 35
E_SZ1_1187
19 / 35
E_SS2_7551
20 / 35
E_SZ1_1217
21 / 35
E_SZ1_1056
22 / 35
E_SS1_2568
23 / 35
E_SZ1_1121
24 / 35
E_SZ1_0758
25 / 35
E_SZ1_0022
26 / 35
E_SZ1_0296
27 / 35
E_SS2_7790
28 / 35
E_SS1_3168
29 / 35
E_SS2_7677
30 / 35
E_SS2_7334
31 / 35
E_SS1_3037
32 / 35
E_SS1_2644
33 / 35
E_SS1_2916
34 / 35
E_SS1_2704
35 / 35
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Hidden Production
Jets TE C.J. Uzomah, coming off an NFL career-high 49 receptions, 493 yards and 5 TDs with the Bengals in 2021, has 5 receptions for 34 yards this season. He's still found a way to make an impact without the ball, specifically with two game-changing blocks last week at Green Bay.

"The one that went to Corey Davis where he cross-shifted and got the defensive end down and then the next play, he was one of the lead blockers that sprung Brax [Braxton Berrios]," OC Mike LaFleur said. "To me, that is production. That is such a big factor for winning football games in this league and that's just one example of a lot of guys on this squad."

Davis' 41-yard reception in the third quarter was the Jets' longest play of the game, which set up Berrios' 20-yard TD scamper that gave the team a lead it did not relinquish.

"I just love football and hanging out on the field with the guys, so anytime I'm out there I just want to do whatever I can to help the team in any way," Uzomah said. "And if I can help by blocking every play or catching every or whatever that week, I'm here for it. That is pretty much just the mindset."

Related Content

news

Jets-Broncos Game Preview | Green & White Aim to Ascend to 5-2 at Mile High

QB Zach Wilson Excited for a Return Trip to Denver; CBs Sauce Gardner and Patrick Surtain II Are Thriving Outside

news

Robert Saleh: Elijah Moore Will Not Play Sunday at Broncos

Jets HC Says Second-Year Wideout Will Not Be Traded; Will Return to Team Activities Monday

news

What Is the Jets' Biggest Challenge at Denver on Sunday?

Broncos Defense Ranks No. 5 Against the Pass

news

Jets' Pass Rush Is Winning in Multiple Ways

DL John Franklin-Myers: 'We Are Just Playing Together and So Many Guys Are Involved'

news

Super Bowl Standout Dave Herman, Jets' Versatile O-Lineman, 'Great Teammate,' Dies at 81

Started RG for a Decade for Green & White Except for 2 Games at RT—the 1968 AFL Championship & Super Bowl III

news

Coordinator Brant Boyer Making Jets' Special Teams Extra Special

Calls Justin Hardee 'a Special Specialist' and Praises Will Parks' Energy

news

Zach Wilson on Balancing Jets' Offense: 'We Adjust to What They're Giving Us'

QB: 'We Keep Encouraging' WR Elijah Moore While Offense Continues 'Learning and Growing'

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 7 at Broncos - Thursday

WR Elijah Moore (Not Injury Related) Did Not Practice Thursday

news

5 Players to Watch When Jets Try to Climb a Mile High at Denver on Sunday

Breece Hall Is One Smokin' Rookie on Offense; Williams Brothers Are Coming Off Bigtime Efforts at GB

news

Jets RB Breece Hall named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Iowa State Product Also Won the Award For His Week 4 Performance vs. Pittsburgh

news

Jets LB Quincy Williams Returns With Better Understanding of Role

HC Robert Saleh: 'He is Trending in the Right Direction'

Advertising