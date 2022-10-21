Notebook | Jets 'Fully Expecting' Russell Wilson to Play Sunday in Denver

Even though Broncos QB Russell Wilson was limited in practice by a hamstring injury on Wednesday and on Thursday, the Jets are expecting him to start on Sunday.

"Fully expecting Russell," said HC Robert Saleh, who overlapped with Wilson with the Seahawks from 2012-13. "Ultimate competitor. There's no way he's going to let whatever is ailing him [hold him out]. He has to be pretty broken to not play."

Wilson is off to a slow start in his first season with his new team. The Broncos have a 2-4 record, while Wilson has a 58.6 completion percentage, 5-3 TD-to-INT ratio and an 83.4 passer rating — all are the worst in any season of his NFL career. The Broncos average a league-low 15.1 points per game. Saleh doesn't believe Denver's numbers reflect its performance.