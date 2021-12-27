Notebook | HC Robert Saleh Hopes to Rejoin Jets in a Day or Two

Jets head coach Robert Saleh, sequestered again in his hotel room, said on Monday that he "feels great" and that he "hopes to get back [with his team] in a day or two."

Speaking with reporters via Zoom, Saleh said he was impressed with the "awesome" play of the Green & White's makeshift offensive line in Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and noted that the Jets set an NFL-season high in rushing yards (273). He was also asked about the status of second-year LT Mekhi Becton, who has missed virtually the entire 2021 season after sustaining a knee injury in the Week 1 game at Carolina and underwent surgery.

"Barring a miracle, he's probably not going to be here this week," Saleh said, referring to Sunday's game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium. "We're not ruling him out.

"He's a big man and everyone heals a little differently. After surgery, things didn't go the way everyone was expecting. He's still working and putting in the effort. If he won't be back, he will be back in 2022, ready to roll. It's not about a setback or that anyone has been lazy. As I said, everyone's body heals differently."

Becton, the Jets top pick (No. 11 overall) in the 2020 NFL draft, sustained the knee injury in the third quarter of the Jets' loss to the Panthers, falling to the turf as rookie QB Zach Wilson connected with WR Corey Davis on a 22-yard TD pass.

With Becton out, George Fant (in his second season with the Jets) shifted from the right side to the left and has had a strong season. Also, backup RG Greg Van Roten and LG Dan Feeney played for two starters who were on the team's Covid reserve list, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and rookie Alijah Vera-Tucker. Feeney will likely finish the season at C after Connor McGovern went down with a knee injury (MCL) against the Jaguars and was placed on injured reserve Monday.

"You always want to have good backups anyway," Saleh said. "Always having contingency plans regardless of position. Fant and [Morgan] Moses this year did it. I'm not going to label him [Becton] injury prone or any of that stuff. In San Francisco, Jimmy Ward dealt with similar issues for a few years. But you never look at a player from an injury standpoint alone. For Mekhi, this is a big offseason for him, getting his body and mind right as quickly as possible so he can have full OTAs, which he's never had, and a full training camp, which he's never had, and get into the regulars season and dominate like we know he can."