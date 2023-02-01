Notebook | For the NFL, Two Offseason Events Have New Looks

In the life of an NFL player there are red flags ... and then there is flag football.

The latter, a 7 vs. 7, AFC vs. NFC flag football game, will be the marquee event that will cap Pro Bowl Days on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas -- and the game will feature four Jets players: CB Sauce Gardner, LB C.J. Mosley, DT Quinnen Williams and ST ace Justin Hardee.

The new Pro Bowl Days format officially begins on Thursday, Feb. 2 with skills challenges on and off the field and a live concert. The skills challenge will be held at the Raiders' headquarters and practice facility, Intermountain Performance Healthcare Center, held over multiple days, will be carried live on ESPN beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The winning conference in each event -- there are eight -- earns three points toward a possible 24 points. The winner from the first two flag football games on Sunday gets six points for the team. Total points will determine the winner of the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

The four Jets players are already winners via their selection to participate in the event.

"Oh man, for them, awesome, was really, really pumped for C.J," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said. "You know I talk about C.J. because I think he was like fifth in fan voting or something like that because he doesn't get as much fanfare as Sauce is fantastic and deserving, Quinnen, Hardee, fantastic.

"But when you go into the coaches and player vote, being fifth at your position, and you end up No. 1, it says something. It says that what you've been putting on tape is ridiculous, and C.J.'s been ridiculous this year. So, really happy for those guys."

DC Jeff Ulbrich has three of his defensive players at the event and has been especially impressed with Gardner -- who has already been named an Associated Press First Team All-Pro and is a front-runner for the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award at next week's NFL Honors event -- from the beginning.