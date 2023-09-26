Notebook | C.J. Mosley & Jets D Eyeing Turnovers, Consistency vs. Chiefs  

Despite holding the Patriots to one touchdown, Jets captain C.J. Mosley thought the unit left plays on the table, specifically on third down. One week after the Cowboys converted 50% on third down, New England converted 8 of 19 (42%) including 6 of 10 in the first half.

"We are playing really good ball on first and second down and getting in good situations on third down, but teams are still finding their way around to get those big third downs," Mosley said. "Some of those conversions result in them flipping the field now. Maybe they don't get a touchdown or field goal but that's still good field position for them. We want to just keep them on their side and back them up. And now we've just got to play our part as a defense."

Sunday, the Jets defense held QB Mac Jones to 15-for-29 passing and 201 yards through the air but did not register a takeaway for the second consecutive game after forcing 4 against the Bills in Week 1.

Late in the first quarter, Mosley tipped a pass from Jones and almost came down with an interception. In the second quarter, DL Quinnen Williams tipped a screen pass intended for RB Rhamondre Stevenson and Michael Carter II nearly came up with the interception that would've likely resulted in a pick-6.

"We want to get takeaways," Mosley said. "If you get a takeaway with us up 14-15 points that makes it better. If we don't have points on the board and we get a takeaway, it's all the same, it's great. But our main thing is to always get the ball."

He added: "Once you sit down and watch why things really happened or how could it happen, you realize you're just one step away or one direction away or one second away from looking at the right thing and being at the right spot to do more."

The Jets defense, which finished No. 4 in the NFL last season, holds itself to a high standard. With the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs coming to town fresh off a 41-10 win over the Bears, and the Jets offense that hasn't found its footing yet, CB D.J. Reed said the margin for error is small.