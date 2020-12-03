No Finger Pointing as Sam Darnold, Adam Gase & Jets Try to Right the Offense

Quarterback Sam Darnold, head coach Adam Gase, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and the Jets' staff continue to put their shoulders into getting Darnold, the passing game and the offense moving again. But one thing they're not doing as they struggle to put their best foot forward is pointing the bony finger of accusation at anyone but themselves.

"We need to do things well around Sam," Gase said before Thursday's practice at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. "But at the same time, it's on me to get him to play better than what he's played, and so far I haven't done a good enough job. I have to just keep trying to help him, keep trying to help our staff put together good game plans, Dowell and myself, just keep trying to work as hard as we possibly can to put him in the best position possible."

Darnold wasn't buying his coach's mea culpas. He had some of his own.

"First of all, I take full responsibility for the way I've played. I haven't played well enough," the third-year QB said after the practice for Sunday's MetLife Stadium matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. "Like I continue to say every single week, we've got great people in this organization. That being said, everyone's going to take blame for certain parts of us not winning games. But for me personally, I've got to play better and put the team in position to be able to win games and make it close at the end."

The most important thing is not fixing the blame but fixing the problems. One issue that has arisen is that in Darnold's last four starts, he's thrown no touchdown passes.