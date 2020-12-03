No Finger Pointing as Sam Darnold, Adam Gase & Jets Try to Right the Offense

QB Seeks to 'Play Better & Put the Team in Position' to Win Games, Beginning Sunday vs. the Raiders

Dec 03, 2020 at 04:48 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZ1_0202-darnold-thumb

Quarterback Sam Darnold, head coach Adam Gase, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and the Jets' staff continue to put their shoulders into getting Darnold, the passing game and the offense moving again. But one thing they're not doing as they struggle to put their best foot forward is pointing the bony finger of accusation at anyone but themselves.

"We need to do things well around Sam," Gase said before Thursday's practice at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. "But at the same time, it's on me to get him to play better than what he's played, and so far I haven't done a good enough job. I have to just keep trying to help him, keep trying to help our staff put together good game plans, Dowell and myself, just keep trying to work as hard as we possibly can to put him in the best position possible."

Darnold wasn't buying his coach's mea culpas. He had some of his own.

"First of all, I take full responsibility for the way I've played. I haven't played well enough," the third-year QB said after the practice for Sunday's MetLife Stadium matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. "Like I continue to say every single week, we've got great people in this organization. That being said, everyone's going to take blame for certain parts of us not winning games. But for me personally, I've got to play better and put the team in position to be able to win games and make it close at the end."

The most important thing is not fixing the blame but fixing the problems. One issue that has arisen is that in Darnold's last four starts, he's thrown no touchdown passes.

That oh-fer has been attained by some good QBs in franchise history. Boomer Esiason in 1993 went five starts without a TD pass, Ken O'Brien the last four games of '91.

What many fans may have forgotten is that the Joe Namath Jets went six games in the middle of the '68 season with only rushing touchdowns plus a Johnny Sample pick-six. In that span, Namath ran for more TDs (1) than he threw for (0). Yet the Jets won five of those six games en route to Super Bowl III.

"You can't control the past, you can only control the present and what you do in the future," Darnold said of his slump. "So for me, I'm looking forward to going out there this weekend and playing better. And at the end of the day, throwing touchdowns is nice but all I care about is winning. Obviously when you're a quarterback and you're not throwing touchdown passes in consecutive games, usually that's not a good thing. So I've just got to continue to put our team in the right position to be able to score points, finish in the red zone, and win games."

Can it be done against the Raiders, a team that started the season hot but has cooled off to 6-5 especially after Sunday's 43-6 loss at Atlanta? A team that came to MetLife last year at 6-4 but left with a 34-3 shellacking administered by Darnold and the Jets?

Darnold said this year's version of the Silver & Black is good but his shoulder feels good, his mind is clear, and he's ready to get after that first win for him and the Green & White once more.

"We've got our hands full this week," he said, "and we're excited for the challenge."

Photos | Top Images from Thursday of Raiders Week

See the Best Photos from Thursday's Practice During Week 13

E_SZ1_1128
1 / 44
E_SZ1_1699
2 / 44
E_SZ1_0984
3 / 44
E_SZ1_1749
4 / 44
E_SZ1_1505
5 / 44
E_SZ1_1531
6 / 44
E_SZ1_0879
7 / 44
E_SZ1_1162
8 / 44
E_SZ1_1655
9 / 44
E_SZ1_1247
10 / 44
E_SZ1_1619
11 / 44
E_SZ1_1595
12 / 44
E_SZ1_1366
13 / 44
E_SZ1_1389
14 / 44
E_SZ1_1329
15 / 44
E_SZ1_1358
16 / 44
E_SZ1_1254
17 / 44
E_SZ1_1346
18 / 44
E_SZ1_1593
19 / 44
E_SZ1_1248
20 / 44
E_SZ1_1345
21 / 44
E_SZ1_1286
22 / 44
E_SZ1_1309
23 / 44
E_SZ1_1323
24 / 44
E_SZ1_1275
25 / 44
E_SZ1_1244
26 / 44
E_SZ1_1141
27 / 44
E_SZ1_1172
28 / 44
E_SZ1_1138
29 / 44
E_SZ1_1091
30 / 44
E_SZ1_1047
31 / 44
E_SZ1_1093
32 / 44
E_SZ1_1068
33 / 44
E_SZ1_0923
34 / 44
E_SZ1_0970
35 / 44
E_SZ1_1037
36 / 44
E_SZ1_1021
37 / 44
E_SZ1_1031
38 / 44
E_SZ1_0959
39 / 44
E_SZ1_0901
40 / 44
E_SZ1_0856
41 / 44
E_SZ1_0895
42 / 44
E_SZ1_0910
43 / 44
E_SZ1_0916
44 / 44

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Mekhi Becton: 'I Want to Be The Best'

Louisville Product, Who Has Become a Highlight Reel's Real Deal, Is Top Vote-Getter Among AFC Tackles for Spot in 2021 Pro Bowl
news

Jets Place LB Blake Cashman on Injured Reserve

Second-Year 'Backer Has Played in 4 Games in 2020
news

3 Matchups to Watch: Jets vs. Raiders

Defense Has Tough Challenge in QB Derek Carr, RB Josh Jacobs and TE Darren Waller
news

Where Are They Now: Delles Howell

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Grambling

Advertising