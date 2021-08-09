No Doubt in Jets WR Corey Davis' Voice: 'It's Going to Be a Good Year for Us'

Former Titans Wideout Likes the Way Zach Wilson, Elijah Moore & the Entire Offense Is Coming Together

Aug 09, 2021 at 08:15 AM
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

All of them — Davis, Moore, Wilson and all the other offensive performers — are a part of a unit rebuilding under the watchful eyes of Saleh and coordinator Mike LaFleur.

"I've been in this offense my whole career," said Davis, the 6-3, 209-pounder, who also played in a LaFleur West Coast scheme for Tennessee OC Matt LaFleur, Mike's older brother, in 2018. "There are a few tweaks and changes, but for the most part it's the same, and that takes some of the thinking out of it.

"We understand the caliber of running backs we have and we've got some talent up front. We've got to be run-heavy, and the play action is off of that. We've got great wideouts that can go down and dig out safeties when we need to as well as catch a deep pass over their heads."

Davis in fact has been in the West Coast the past three seasons, during which his season averages are 58 receptions for 825 yards and four touchdowns. He shared the pass-catching load with A.J. Brown in 2019-20 and last season fell 16 yards short of his first 1,000-yard receiving season. Now he's in line to be the first among equals in the Jets' receiving corps along with Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole, Denzel Mims, Braxton Berrios and others.

The good year continued to unfold Saturday evening at his new home office, MetLife Stadium, for the annual Green & White Practice, the first to be held under Saleh's guidance. And Davis was looking to continue his hot week after a very visible Thursday practice at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

"I'm turned up, man, I can't wait," he said of wearing his green and white game uniform in front of his new fans for the first time, as well as the expectation of performing in front of them at MetLife all season long. "There's a lot of tradition here and in that stadium as well. I know the fans are going to bring it, so we've got to bring it as well.

"I'm looking forward to it," he said in a voice rich with experience. "It's going to be a good year for us. I feel it."

