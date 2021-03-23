Nine New Veterans Have Arrived as Jets Reset Their Roster

Almost one full week into the NFL's unrestricted free agency signing period, the Jets of general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh continue to reshape the team's roster as the league heads deeper into the 2021 offseason.

The Jets have signed eight unrestricted free agents, including two each on the defensive line — edge Carl Lawson and inside presence Sheldon Rankins — and wide receiver — Corey Davis and Keelan Cole. The Green & White also added veteran safety Lamarcus Joyner, a salary cap cut by Las Vegas after spending the past two seasons as a slot corner for the Raiders, and LB Del'Shawn Phillips, released by the Bills in January.

The Jets' roster is at 71 players and includes S Marcus Maye, who signed his franchise tag tender last week, and Rankins, who signed his contract Tuesday. They can still sign UFAs and RFAs and also can re-sign their players from last season who are now unrestricted. They began the signing period with 21 veteran free agents, and with reported signings — LB Jordan Jenkins to Houston, LB Tarell Basham to Dallas, WR Breshad Perriman to Detroit, G Pat Elflein to Carolina as UFAs and released DL Henry Anderson to New England — that list is down to 16, including untendered restricted FA linebackers Harvey Langi and Frankie Luvu..

Some positions on the Jets' developing roster have been more affected than others.

On offense, quarterback, with Sam Darnold, James Morgan and Mike White, remains unchanged. Running back, with Frank Gore a UFA, is down to four players in Ty Johnson, Josh Adams, La'Mical Perine and Pete Guerriero.

The WR room, on the other hand, will have a different look. Davis, the 6-3 wideout who played for the Titans, and the 6-1 Cole, late of the Jaguars, add height and both are coming off of solid seasons with better receiving numbers than Perriman.

Offensive line has added Dan Feeney, who started 48 games the past three seasons for the Chargers, including all 16 games at center in 2020. Tight end added Tyler Kroft, the former Rutgers product who played four seasons with the Bengals and the last two with the Bills.

Defensively, linebacker added hitter/tackler Jarrad Davis from the Lions plus Phillips but still is shy in bodies with seven on the roster after seeing OLBs Jenkins and Basham depart. Justin Hardee has come in from the Saints at cornerback and as a leading special-teams candidate, while Joyner joins Maye and Ashtyn Davis in the safeties room.

The line, the defense's deepest group, has undergone the most change so far, with Lawson and Rankins arriving and Anderson departing.

Here is a breakdown of the Jets' roster by position:

QUARTERBACKS (3)

Jets Holdovers: Sam Darnold, James Morgan

Reserve/Future/FA Signings: Mike White

Free Agent Jets: Joe Flacco

RUNNING BACKS (4)

Jets Holdovers: Josh Adams, Ty Johnson, La'Mical Perine

Reserve/Future/FA Signings: Pete Guerriero

Free Agent Jets: Frank Gore

WIDE RECEIVERS (13)

Jets Holdovers: Braxton Berrios, Lawrence Cager, Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson, Denzel Mims, Jeff Smith, Vyncint Smith

Recently Signed UFA: Corey Davis (signed from TEN), Keelan Cole (signed from JAX)

Reserve/Future/FA Signings: Manasseh Bailey, Josh Malone, D.J. Montgomery, Jaleel Scott

Departed: Breshad Perriman (signed by DET)

TIGHT ENDS (5)

Jets Holdovers: Ryan Griffin, Chris Herndon, Trevon Wesco

Recently Signed UFA: Tyler Kroft (signed from BUF)

Reserve/Future/FA Signings: Connor Davis

Free Agent Jets: Dan Brown, Ross Travis

OFFENSIVE LINE (11)

Jets Holdovers: T Mekhi Becton, OL Cameron Clark, T Chuma Edoga, T George Fant, OL Leo Koloamatangi, G Alex Lewis, OL Conor McDermott, OL Connor McGovern, OL Jimmy Murray, G Greg Van Roten

Recently Signed UFA: Dan Feeney (signed from LAC)

Free Agent Jets: OL Josh Andrews

Departed: OL Pat Elflein (signed by CAR)

DEFENSIVE LINE (10)

Jets Holdovers: Folorunso Fatukasi, John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Huff, Kyle Phillips, Nathan Shepherd, Tanzel Smart, Quinnen Williams, Jabari Zuniga

Recently Signed UFA: Carl Lawson (signed from CIN), Sheldon Rankins (signed from NO)

Free Agent Jets: Trevon Coley

Departed: Henry Anderson (signed as FA by NE)

LINEBACKERS (7)

Jets Holdovers: Blake Cashman, Sharif Finch, C.J. Mosley

Recently Signed UFA: Jarrad Davis (from DET)

Reserve/Future/FA Signings: John Daka, Noah Dawkins, Del'Shawn Phillips (signed as FA from BUF)

Free Agent Jets: Bryce Hager, Neville Hewitt, Patrick Onwuasor, Harvey Langi (untendered RFA), Frankie Luvu (untendered RFA)

Departed: Jordan Jenkins (signed by HOU), Tarell Basham (signed by DAL)

CORNERBACKS (9)

Jets Holdovers: Bless Austin, Corey Ballentine, Kyron Brown, Elijah Campbell, Javelin Guidry, Bryce Hall, Lamar Jackson

Recently Signed UFA: Justin Hardee (signed from NO)

Reserve/Future/FA Signings: Zane Lewis

Free Agent Jets: Arthur Maulet, Brian Poole

SAFETIES (5)

Jets Holdovers: Ashtyn Davis, J.T. Hassell, Saquan Hampton, Marcus Maye

Reserve/Future/FA Signings: Lamarcus Joyner (signed as FA from LV)

Free Agent Jets: Matthias Farley, Bennett Jackson, Bradley McDougald