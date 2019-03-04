Nick Bosa: Passing On Me Would Be a 'Big Mistake'

"It was the year I'd been waiting for my whole career," he said. "I kind of split reps my freshman and sophomore year. I was coming in, I was going to be the guy. I started strong the first three games and it just got torn away from me. It's something that I'll always think back to, but it's tough."

While the 21-year-old only played 29 collegiate games, he probably has a good sense of what it takes to succeed at the next level. His father, John, was the No. 16 overall selection in 1987, his uncle, Eric Kumerow, was the 16th pick the year after, his older brother, Joey, was the No. 3 pick in 2016, and his cousin, Jake Kumerow, is a wide receiver for the Packers.

So, what is the youngest Bosa expecting in the pros?

"Just better players," he said. "You may have quarterbacks who may sit in the pocket a little longer, which helps, but bigger, more athletic tackles, who face tremendous players every week, so it's not a surprise when they play somebody who has a wide array of moves."

Bosa believes his tape and technique separate him from the rest of the edge crop that includes Kentucky's Josh Allen, who is considered a potential top-five selection, Clemson's Clelin Ferrell, Mississippi State's Montez Sweat and Michigan's Rashan Gary, among others.