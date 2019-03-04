 Skip to main content
Advertising

Nick Bosa: Passing On Me Would Be a 'Big Mistake'

Ohio State DE Considered Top Prospect by Many Draft Analysts

Mar 04, 2019 at 06:03 PM
Author Image
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

bosa-combine-AP_19062774970512
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Despite speculation circulating around that Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray could become No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Ohio State EDGE Nick Bosa believes the Arizona Cardinals, who hold the top selection, would be making a "big mistake" if they passed on him.

"I wouldn't say anything about Kyler, but I'm somebody who loves the game more than anybody," Bosa said during his press conference at the NFL Combine. "I'm going to come in and work every day, every practice, try to find new things to better myself. So if you do draft me, you'll have somebody who's going to improve throughout my entire career."

The 6'4", 266-pounder told reporters he had formal interviews with the top eight teams in the draft at the Combine, including the Jets at No. 3. If Bosa fell to the Green & White, they could grab perhaps not only the top edge rusher in a talented group, but the top overall prospect.

"He's the best player in the draft in my opinion," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said. "I think he's as skilled of a pass rusher as we've seen in a while. He's not the physical freak that we've seen from Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. He's not in that class. ... But, when the tape starts, you put it on, he's unblockable."

The Fort Lauderdale, FL native racked up 14 tackles, six stops for loss and four sacks in three games in 2018 before suffering a season-ending bilateral core injury. For his career, Bosa totaled 77 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks.

"It was the year I'd been waiting for my whole career," he said. "I kind of split reps my freshman and sophomore year. I was coming in, I was going to be the guy. I started strong the first three games and it just got torn away from me. It's something that I'll always think back to, but it's tough."

While the 21-year-old only played 29 collegiate games, he probably has a good sense of what it takes to succeed at the next level. His father, John, was the No. 16 overall selection in 1987, his uncle, Eric Kumerow, was the 16th pick the year after, his older brother, Joey, was the No. 3 pick in 2016, and his cousin, Jake Kumerow, is a wide receiver for the Packers.

So, what is the youngest Bosa expecting in the pros?

"Just better players," he said. "You may have quarterbacks who may sit in the pocket a little longer, which helps, but bigger, more athletic tackles, who face tremendous players every week, so it's not a surprise when they play somebody who has a wide array of moves."

Bosa believes his tape and technique separate him from the rest of the edge crop that includes Kentucky's Josh Allen, who is considered a potential top-five selection, Clemson's Clelin Ferrell, Mississippi State's Montez Sweat and Michigan's Rashan Gary, among others.

"The actual love of an art. It's really a crazy art form, pass rushing," Bosa said. "It's a lot more than just being bigger and stronger than somebody. It's figuring out how to use all of your tools to get around him. It's obviously a big premium in the league right now and that'll show on draft night."

Related Content

news

Former Jets RB Chris Johnson Discloses ALS Diagnosis

'You Can Give Up or You Can Fight. I Chose to Fight'

news

How Sports Other Than Football Shaped Garrett Wilson's Creativity

Growing Up, the WR Also Played Basketball and Did Gymnastics

news

HC Aaron Glenn Likes How He and His Team Are Growing

Jets' 2nd-Year Head Coach: 'You're Starting to See It Come Together'

news

Jets CB Nahshon Wright Praises Team's Offseason Moves

In 17 Games With the Bears in '25, 5 INT, and 8 Total Takeaways to Lead the NFL

news

What Have We Learned About the Jets This Offseason?

HC Aaron Glenn & GM Darren Mougey Enter Season Two With Experienced Group

news

Mason Taylor Sees 'Endless Opportunities' in Jets Offense

Second-Year Tight End: 'We're Trying to Be the Best Team We Can Possibly Be'

news

Felicia Teeter Served in the Military for 30 Years. Now She's a Football Coach

Teeter Interned with the Jets During the End of OTAs and Minicamp

news

Where Are They Now: Tanzel Smart

Former Jets D-Lineman Now Coaching in the NFL

news

Jets LB Demario Davis Ranks No. 95 in NFL's Top 100 List

Two-Time Pro Bowler Recorded 143 Total Tackles During 2025 Season

news

Jets DL Jowon Briggs: 'Enough Is Not Enough'

A Man of Many Talents -- Football, Music, Singing -- 'Can't Wait' to Put On the Pads

news

Jets' Marcelino McCrary-Ball Extra Motivated After Indiana FB National Championship

Former Hoosier Hungry to Experience Success with the Green & White

news

Jets RT Armand Membou: 'Determined to Get Better'

First-Round Pick in '25 After OTAs: 'The Vibes Are Pretty Good'

Advertising