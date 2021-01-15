NFL World Reacts to Jets, Robert Saleh Agreeing In Principle

Jan 15, 2021 at 12:05 AM
Jets Reach Agreement in Principle with Robert Saleh to Become Head Coach
Saleh Spent the Last Four Seasons as 49ers Defensive Coordinator
RB Ty Johnson on His 'Weird & Wild' 2020 Trek: 'Overall It Was Good'
2nd-Year Jet Enjoyed Runs Behind Becton, the Backs' Meeting Room & the Opportunities He Received
Jets Notebook | Green & White in a Thorough Search for New Head Coach
49ers' DC Robert Saleh Is First to Interview in Person
Jets Sign WR Manasseh Bailey to Reserve/Future Contract
Wideout Spent Time with Eagles and Chargers in 2020 Season
Jets Conduct Second Interview with 49ers' DC Robert Saleh for Head-Coaching Vacancy
Becomes First Jets Candidate to Discuss Position a Second Time
Jets' George Fant Proves He Belongs as NFL Starter in 2020
Took Second-Most Snaps on Team; Believes in GM Joe Douglas' Vision
Jets Sign OLB John Daka to Reserve/Future Contract
Signed with Ravens as UDFA Out of James Madison; First Player from Zambia to Make it to NFL
Bryce Hall: 'I'm Excited for the Future'
Rookie CB Returned From Ankle Injury and Had Strong Second Half
Jets TE Chris Herndon Began Year with 'Hiccups,' Finished with Flash
Third-Year Player Showed Receiving Form Over Final 7 Games That He Displayed as a Rookie in 2018