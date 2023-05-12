2023 Jets Schedule Analysis: Aaron Rodgers Leads Return to Broadway

Formerly a matinee darling, the New York Jets have moved to a primetime act in 2023. Starting with the team's Monday night home game against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11 and ending with the Green & White's Thursday night battle in Cleveland against the Browns on Dec. 28, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are scheduled to appear in six primetime games this season. In addition to hosting three night contests at MetLife Stadium, the Green & White will also face the Dolphins at home in the league's first-ever Black Friday game.

The Jets' road slate will begin in Week 2 against the Cowboys as Rodgers will face Mike McCarthy for a second consecutive season. Rodgers, who posted a season-high 146.7 passer rating in the Packers' OT comeback win over the Cowboys in Week 10, played under McCarthy in Green Bay from 2006-18 and the two won Super Bowl XLV together.

Speaking of Super Bowls, the Jets will return to Sunday Night Football in Week 4 when they play host to the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 1. Two weeks later, the Jets will host the second Super Bowl LVII participant when the Philadelphia Eagles arrive for a 4:25 tilt.

After the bye, the Jets will resume action against the crosstown Giants as the "away" team on Oct. 29. Then following a Monday night home date against the LA Chargers, the Jets will make their first-ever visit to Sin City for a Sunday night contest against the Raiders. The Jets will conclude a stretch of three of four on the road in Buffalo on Nov. 19.