2023 Schedule

2023 Jets Schedule Analysis: Aaron Rodgers Leads Return to Broadway

Six Primetime Games Highlight 2023 Schedule

May 11, 2023 at 08:10 PM
Eric Allen

Formerly a matinee darling, the New York Jets have moved to a primetime act in 2023. Starting with the team's Monday night home game against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11 and ending with the Green & White's Thursday night battle in Cleveland against the Browns on Dec. 28, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are scheduled to appear in six primetime games this season. In addition to hosting three night contests at MetLife Stadium, the Green & White will also face the Dolphins at home in the league's first-ever Black Friday game.

The Jets' road slate will begin in Week 2 against the Cowboys as Rodgers will face Mike McCarthy for a second consecutive season. Rodgers, who posted a season-high 146.7 passer rating in the Packers' OT comeback win over the Cowboys in Week 10, played under McCarthy in Green Bay from 2006-18 and the two won Super Bowl XLV together.

Speaking of Super Bowls, the Jets will return to Sunday Night Football in Week 4 when they play host to the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 1. Two weeks later, the Jets will host the second Super Bowl LVII participant when the Philadelphia Eagles arrive for a 4:25 tilt.

After the bye, the Jets will resume action against the crosstown Giants as the "away" team on Oct. 29. Then following a Monday night home date against the LA Chargers, the Jets will make their first-ever visit to Sin City for a Sunday night contest against the Raiders. The Jets will conclude a stretch of three of four on the road in Buffalo on Nov. 19.

Following the Black Friday divisional clash against the Dolphins, the Jets are scheduled to have four consecutive 1 p.m. starts in December: vs. Atlanta (Dec. 3), vs. Houston (Dec. 10), at Miami (Dec. 17) and vs. Washington (Dec. 24).

2023 Jets Schedule Highlights

October 1 Showdown
When the Jets host the defending champion Chiefs on Oct. 1, Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes are expected to duel for the first time. Mahomes (105.7) and Rodgers (103.6) are 1-2 in career passer rating, and they have combined for 6 MVPs (4 for Rodgers, 2 for Mahomes), 3 Super Bowl MVPs (2 for Mahomes and 1 for Rodgers) and 3 championships (2 for Mahomes and 1 for Rodgers).

The Jets-Chiefs game will mark the first Sunday night home game for the Jets since the team topped the Cowboys, 27-24, on the 10-year anniversary of 9-11 in 2011.

10 of First 15 Games at MetLife Stadium
Before concluding the 2023 season with road dates at Cleveland and New England, the Jets will play 10 of their first 15 games (67%) at MetLife Stadium. The Jets' home slate wraps up with a Christmas Eve visit from Washington and the Green & White will be the "visitor" when they take on the Giants on Oct. 29.

4 Short Weeks
After hosting the Buffalo Bills and LA Chargers on Monday nights in Weeks 1 and 9, respectively, the Jets have short weeks on tap for their road dates at the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders in Weeks 2 and 10, respectively. Following the team's second meeting with the Bills on Nov. 19, the Jets will quickly turn around and host the Dolphins on Friday, Nov. 24. And after a Christmas Eve visit from the Commanders, the Jets will hit the road a couple of days later for their Thursday clash in Cleveland against the Browns.

Gallery | 2023 Jets Schedule in Photos

See the 17-game slate for the 2023 season in images.

Week 1 Jets vs. Bills Monday, Sept. 11 | 8:15 p.m. | ESPN/ABC
Week 1
Jets vs. Bills
Monday, Sept. 11 | 8:15 p.m. | ESPN/ABC

Week 2 Jets at Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 17 | 4:25 p.m. | CBS
Week 2
Jets at Cowboys
Sunday, Sept. 17 | 4:25 p.m. | CBS

Week 3 Jets vs. Patriots Sunday, Sept. 24 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Week 3
Jets vs. Patriots
Sunday, Sept. 24 | 1 p.m. | CBS

Week 4 Jets vs. Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 1 | 8:20 p.m. | NBC
Week 4
Jets vs. Chiefs
Sunday, Oct. 1 | 8:20 p.m. | NBC

Week 5 Jets at Broncos Sunday, Oct. 8 | 4:25 p.m. | CBS
Week 5
Jets at Broncos
Sunday, Oct. 8 | 4:25 p.m. | CBS

Week 6 Jets vs. Eagles Sunday, Oct. 15 | 4:25 p.m. | FOX
Week 6
Jets vs. Eagles
Sunday, Oct. 15 | 4:25 p.m. | FOX

Week 8 Jets at Giants Sunday, Oct. 29 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Week 8
Jets at Giants
Sunday, Oct. 29 | 1 p.m. | CBS

Week 9 Jets vs. Chargers Monday, Nov. 6 | 8:15 p.m. | ESPN/ABC
Week 9
Jets vs. Chargers
Monday, Nov. 6 | 8:15 p.m. | ESPN/ABC

Week 10 Jets at Raiders Sunday, Nov. 12 | 8:20 p.m. | NBC
Week 10
Jets at Raiders
Sunday, Nov. 12 | 8:20 p.m. | NBC

Week 11 Jets at Bills Sunday, Nov. 19 | 4:25 p.m. | CBS
Week 11
Jets at Bills
Sunday, Nov. 19 | 4:25 p.m. | CBS

Week 12 Jets vs. Dolphins Friday, Nov. 24 | 3 p.m. | Prime Video
Week 12
Jets vs. Dolphins
Friday, Nov. 24 | 3 p.m. | Prime Video

Week 13 Jets vs. Falcons Sunday, Dec. 3 | 1 p.m. | FOX
Week 13
Jets vs. Falcons
Sunday, Dec. 3 | 1 p.m. | FOX

Week 14 Jets vs. Texans Sunday, Dec. 10 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Week 14
Jets vs. Texans
Sunday, Dec. 10 | 1 p.m. | CBS

Week 15 Jets at Dolphins Sunday, Dec. 17 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Week 15
Jets at Dolphins
Sunday, Dec. 17 | 1 p.m. | CBS

Week 16 Jets vs. Commanders Sunday, Dec. 24 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Week 16
Jets vs. Commanders
Sunday, Dec. 24 | 1 p.m. | CBS

Week 17 Jets at Browns Thursday, Dec. 28 | 8:15 p.m. | Prime Video
Week 17
Jets at Browns
Thursday, Dec. 28 | 8:15 p.m. | Prime Video

Week 18 Jets at Patriots TBD | TBD | TBD
Week 18
Jets at Patriots
TBD | TBD | TBD

Home for the Holidays
The Jets will host the Dolphins in the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game and they'll stay at home well beyond Thanksgiving weekend with a three-game homestand from Weeks 12-14. The Falcons and the Texans will visit on Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, respectively.

December Run?
Over the Jets' first 12 games, they'll face six teams that made the postseason in 2022 including a pair with the Bills. The Jets enter the 2023 campaign with the sixth most difficult strength of schedule based on 2022 opponent win percentage (.545) and they'll have nine games against 2022 playoff clubs including both Super Bowl LVII participants.

On paper, the schedule will lighten up in December. Of the Jets' final six opponents in Weeks 13-18 (vs. Atlanta, vs. Houston, at Miami, vs. Washington, at Cleveland and at New England), only the Dolphins finished above .500 in 2022.

Day/Time Breakdown
On Sundays, the Jets will have six 1 p.m. starts, four 4:25 p.m. kickoffs and the two Sunday nighters vs. the Chiefs and at the Raiders. The Green & White are scheduled to play twice at home on Monday night (vs. Buffalo on Sept. 11 and vs. LA Chargers on Nov. 6), once on Black Friday at 3 p.m. vs. the Dolphins, and they could finish their primetime slate Thursday Dec. 28 in Cleveland. The team's Week 18 contest at New England is TBA.

One Flex Possibility
With the 6 primetime games, the Jets can only be flexed one more time.

