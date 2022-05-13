Jets' 2022 Schedule Begins with a (AFC) Northern Feel 

9-11

The Jets will have the honor of playing at home on 9-11, 21 years after the terrorist attacks that caused nearly 3,000 fatalities in addition to tens of thousands of injuries and long-term health issues. On Sep. 11, 2001, two Boeing 767 jets flew into the Twin Towers in New York City as nearly 2,200 civilians lost their lives in and around the World Trade Center. On that Tuesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh's brother, David, who was working on the 61st floor of the South Tower, made it out alive and months later Robert moved away from the financial industry and followed his passion of coaching football.

This will be the third time the Jets have opened at home on 9-11 since the attacks.

Gap Closure

After their AFC North swing, the Jets will get their division slate under way with a home date vs. the Dolphins on Oct. 9th. After the swim with the 'Fins, they'll later have a three-game division run, beginning with home dates vs. the Patriots on Oct. 30th and Bills on Nov. 6th followed by their bye and then a return engagement with the Pats at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 20th. The Green & White will battle the Bills in Buffalo on Dec. 11th and finish the regular season at Hard Rock Stadium.