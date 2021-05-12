Jets' 2021 Schedule a Blend of the Familiar and the Foreign

The New York Jets' 2021 schedule, released by the NFL Wednesday night, is a bundle of firsts in franchise history mixed in alongside those familiar touchstones that pop up in every schedule every year.

The unique scheduling wrinkles begin with opening day on Sunday, Sept. 12. The Jets' first game of head coach Robert Saleh's tenure comes at the Carolina Panthers, to whom the Jets traded Sam Darnold in April. Thus the game sets up a potential QB matchup of the third overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft — Darnold — against the second pick of this year's draft — Zach Wilson — right from the jump.

Also, the last time the Jets opened a season against an NFC South opponent was 2013, against Tampa Bay at MetLife Stadium. The Green & White have never opened a season on the road against the Panthers or any other NFC South team since 2002. And of their seven games all-time against Carolina, they've never before played the Panthers in September.

The new and familiar scheduling quirks proceed from there:

New England: The Jets' home opener comes in Week 2 against old foe New England. That in itself is hardly new — they've played 12 previous Jets home openers against each other. The most recent was also the Jets' last win over the Pats in a home opener, 2009, when a rookie QB — Mark Sanchez — started and won, 16-9, over a vaunted veteran — Tom Brady.

But then the Jets draw the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 24, before they've played another AFC East opponent. And that is very unusual. The Jets have never played their first two division games in one season against New England. And the only time they did it against any AFC East foe was in 2018, when they played the Dolphins twice before any other division opponent.