Jets' 4-Game Preseason Schedule Starts with HOF Game, Ends with Giants

Something else new about the Jets' schedule: They will NOT be playing the Philadelphia Eagles, whom they have played 43 times in the preseason, including in their final games of summer from 2001-19 and in 2021.

All NFL teams will again receive a preseason "bye week," then the league's regular season will begin Thursday, Sept. 7, with the first Sunday and Monday games on Sept. 10-11.

HC Robert Saleh's Jets are undefeated in his two preseasons at the helm, going 2-0-1 in 2021, then posting a 3-0 record last August for their first unbeaten/untied preseason since going 4-0 in the summer of 2002.

Here are more notes on each of the Jets' 2023 preseason games:

Week 0—Jets vs. Browns, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH, Thursday, Aug. 3, 8 p.m. ET

The Jets are 1-1 in HOF Games, losing to the Bears 20-6 in 1977, then defeating the Eagles 41-14 in 1992. ... The Jets are 2-0 in the preseason vs. the Browns. ... The teams' first meeting was a Jets "home game" in Montreal's Olympic Stadium, also the Jets' first international game. ... The Jets scored a touchdown-less 11-7 victory. ... The most recent game was in 2008 at Cleveland Browns Stadium, the night Brett Favre was introduced at a news conference as the Jets' new QB after being traded by the Packers. ... Favre didn't play, but Brett Ratliff threw a pair of 70-yard TD passes to WR David Clowney in the Jets' 24-20 win.

Week 1—Jets at Panthers, Bank of America Stadium, Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 10-12

The Jets are 1-1 vs. the Panthers in their short preseason series. ... The Green & White prevailed in Charlotte, NC, 9-3 in 2010. ... In the fourth quarter of that game, rookie Joe McKnight erupted for a 67-yard punt return to the Carolina 9, helping the visitors maintain their 9-3 lead. ... Two Augusts later, the teams met at MetLife in a nationally televised game on NBC. ... The Panthers evened the score with a 17-12 win. ... The Jets in those two games scored no touchdowns and kicked seven field goals, six of them by Nick Folk.

Week 2—Jets vs. Buccaneers, MetLife Stadium, Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 17-19

This will be the first Jets home game in their eight-game preseason series with the Bucs that began in 1987. ... The Jets are 3-4 in the series. ... Their three low-scoring victories at Tampa came in a four-year span — in 1994 by 10-9, in '95 by 9-3 and in '97 by 15-9 in overtime. ... In the '97 game, WR Wayne Chrebet had 10 receptions for 140 yards and one TD. ... Rookie RB Leon Johnson's run 3:37 into OT won it. ... The Bucs won the two most recent summer games, 30-14 in Tokyo in the 2003 American Bowl and 16-3 in '06.