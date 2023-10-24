NFL Power Rankings | Jets Continue Rise After the Bye Week

Green & White Ranked as High as 13th by Yahoo! in Week 8

Oct 24, 2023 at 02:02 PM
Power-Rankings-Double-Digits-wk7-2023

Below is a compilation of NFL power rankings. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

Yahoo! - 13th
"The Jets face the Giants in a non-road game, then host the Chargers and play at the Raiders. Their offensive issues mean nothing is promised, but those are three winnable games. Just don't be surprised if you wake up in a few weeks and Zach Wilson's team is 6-3."

NFL.com - 14th
"The Jets really faced a gauntlet over their first six games; getting to the bye at 3-3 was a semi-heroic achievement for the Fighting Robert Salehs. Would you give up on this team if Aaron Rodgers had led it to the same record? Of course not. Losing Rodgers and Alijah Vera-Tucker for the long term puts a cap on New York's ceiling. Zach Wilson also kind of admitted that the Eagles gave teams the blueprint for defending the Jets: press them at the line and make them beat you over the top. If the Jets show they can counter that strategy, there really is a path to the playoffs. Maybe with Rodgers on the field again? OK; let's get to Thanksgiving, then we can unpack all the fantastical scenarios later."

The Athletic - 14th
"As soon as Rodgers was seen throwing a football, albeit gingerly, last week before the Jets' game, earnest speculation began about whether he could return this season from Achilles surgery. Coach Robert Saleh says Rodgers is "manifesting" himself toward a speedy recovery and hasn't counted out his starting quarterback's return. Marty Jaramillo, described by CBS Sports HQ as an "injury expert," says Rodgers is "moving almost three times as fast" as a normal player through the recovery process. If Rodgers can return, these Jets become a real contender. The only certain thing, though, is that Rodgers is going to play out the drama on this question as long as he can."

CBS Sports - 15th
"At 3-3 off their bye week, they have to feel pretty good about where they are after losing Aaron Rodgers on opening night. The defense is special."

NBC Sports/ Pro Football Talk - 16th
"The looming battle for New Jersey doesn't have the sizzle it once did, but the Jets remain very viable."

ESPN - 16th
"The Jets have a handful of gifted players under 25, including Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, but they all established themselves last season as rookies. Johnson, part of the same rookie class, was buried in a deep defensive-line rotation in 2022. But not anymore. After unseating starter Carl Lawson in the preseason, Johnson has played 64% of the defensive snaps, second only to Quinnen Williams among the linemen. He has two sacks, three passes defensed and holds up well against the run. He's a three-down player whose arrow is pointed up."

FOX Sports - 20th
"The Jets had all the goodwill heading into their bye week after beating Philly. Now, they face the crosstown rival Giants, who just got a big win of their own. You don't want to be the loser of a game with this much narrative power behind it."

