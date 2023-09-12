NFL Power Rankings | MNF Win Boosts Jets to No. 4 in Pro Football Talk's Rankings

Below is a compilation of NFL power rankings. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

NFL.com - 9th

"No team's offseason narrative was rewritten more in Week 1 than the Jets', who immediately encountered overwhelming adversity in the form of Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury. But given the way New York gutted out the overtime victory over Buffalo, it's impossible not to respect this team. Such a bittersweet night for the Jets, who watched Breece Hall return from last season's ACL injury in style … Garrett Wilson author an early Catch of the Year candidate … Zach Wilson produce his biggest victory as a Jet … Jordan Whitehead picked off three Josh Allen passes ... and Hard Knocks star Xavier Gipson deliver a legendary walk-off score. Rodgers' injury cuts extremely deep. But New York's defense looks borderline elite, and the Hall-Dalvin Cook duo can handle the heavy lifting. Robert Saleh's team has plenty of grit and talent. I'm still in."

NBC Sports/ Pro Football Talk - 4th

"If Aaron Rodgers didn't get injured, the Jets might have won by three scores."

The Athletic - 8th

"Who needs Aaron Rodgers with that defense and Breece Hall? Well, the Jets, obviously, but at least New York fans will have the memory of this gutsy performance to distract them as they constantly refresh their web browsers today waiting on the official word on Rodgers' injury. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams had 11 tackles, a tackle for loss and a deflected pass, and Hall had 127 rushing yards on 10 carries."

ESPN - 12th

"Gipson recorded the game-winning 65-yard punt return TD in overtime for the Jets in his NFL debut, the first player with a punt return TD in their debut since Tyler Lockett in 2015. Gipson should provide a spark in the return game for a team that hadn't had a punt return touchdown before Monday night since 2018."

CBS Sports - 11th

"With Aaron Rodgers out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon, will the Jets make a call to a veteran? Matt Ryan still wants to play."

Yahoo! - 18th

"Monday night was a great win, led by a fantastic defensive effort and a great walk-off punt return touchdown. But the headline was obviously Aaron Rodgers' injury. A night like Monday, with the Jets beating a Super Bowl contender with almost nothing from the offense, will just lead them to wonder what might have happened with a healthy Rodgers and this stifling defense. We'll see if Zach Wilson can keep the Jets afloat. This ranking has to reflect what they should be going forward, and unless Wilson makes some big strides from what we've seen so far from him, every week will be a struggle for the Jets."