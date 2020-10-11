NFL Makes Changes to Jets' Schedule in Coming Weeks

The NFL on Sunday announced several changes to the New York Jets' 2020 schedule, beginning with the identity of their Game 6 road opponent next Sunday.

The Jets will now play the Dolphins at Miami on Oct. 18 with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET. That game was originally scheduled for Nov. 15. So the Jets no longer will be playing the Dolphins in back-to-back games in Weeks 10 and 12 with their bye week in between.

The Jets' original Week 6 game, at the Los Angeles Chargers, will now be played Nov. 22, Week 11, in Los Angeles, also with a 4:05 kickoff.