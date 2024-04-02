NFL Insiders: Jets' Free Agency Class Is 'Compelling' As Long As All Remain Healthy

Injuries don't loom as large for trade-acquisition right tackle Morgan Moses, free agent left guard John Simpson and UFA QB backup Tyrod Taylor, or for D-line free agents Javon Kinlaw, at least last season, and Leki Fotu.

"I think what they did on the offensive line was massive," said Albert Breer, SI.com senior NFL reporter, although he said later that the Smith-Simpson-Moses trifecta has that possible health downside as well. "Not only are those guys on one-year contracts, but they're also pretty old. It's hard to count on them for 2025, whether they're signed or not. So I think you absolutely have to get someone [at tackle] in the pipeline. But you don't have to do it in the first round. You can pick a developmental guy in the third round."

Adam Caplan, NFL Insider and columnist at Pro Football Network and other platforms, sees the same two-sided issues with Williams, the former Chargers wideout.

"Mike Williams, for being as big as he is, his thing is downfield. He has this unique ability to make these incredible catches," Caplan said. "And you're not going to know till training camp what this looks like. ... He's older now, he's 30 [in October]. But the guy can play. It's just that you don't know what you're getting."

With the Jets free agency class not likely to show its collective quality until September, the strength of the group in the interim is the quality that Douglas and the Jets sought over the past several weeks and ahead of next month's NFL Draft: flexibility.

The Jets, said Breer "have that flexibility" in not, for instance, having to force a tackle selection at their 10th overall spot. "If it's [Georgia TE Brock] Bowers or [Washington WR Rome] Odunze, whoever it is that's available there at 10, you can pull the trigger on something like that and find another way to address the tackle position or punt till next season on it. Finding a developmental guy further down the road, I think, would be a part of that plan."

It all comes back to the upside and the downside, the yin and the yang of each player that the Green & White have brought in over the past several weeks.