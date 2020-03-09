NFL Free Agency Preview: WRs Who Might Intrigue the Jets

After offensive line, what position does Sam Darnold need to go on a spree in year three? Why, wideouts, of course.

Darnold and slot WR Jamison Crowder had a strong connection in their first season together last year, and there is the possible return of Quincy Enunwa from his second neck injury in three years.

But if the Jets don't re-sign Robby Anderson, they'll have to replace him. Demaryius Thomas, who showed flashes of his big-time play in between injuries, is also a potential UFA.

This year's draft is teeming with wideout talent throughout the first three rounds and beyond, so that's one route for GM Joe Douglas & Co. to take to find pass-catchers.

Another is unrestricted free agency, where there are several productive starters and several experienced role players possibly available. Here are some of those notable wideout names who could be in the UFA pool beginning March 18:

A.J. Green (6'4", 210): The class of this class of WRs, when he's healthy. In his first seven years with Cincinnati, Green had three seasons of 85-plus catches, six of 1,000-plus yards and three of 10-plus TDs, and all seven ended with Pro Bowl berths. Last year, foot and ankle issues limited him to nine games. But reports say that doesn't bother the Bengals, who plan to franchise-tag him if he hasn't signed long-term by next week.

Emmanuel Sanders (5'11", 180): A long-ago Pittsburgh teammate of Le'Veon Bell in 2013, Sanders has had a superb 10-season career with subsequent stops in Denver and in San Francisco after a midseason trade last year to help the 49ers reach the Super Bowl. He even showed great durability for a 32-year-old by making 19 starts in '19 (seven with Broncos, 12 including POs with Niners).

Amari Cooper (6'1", 210): New Dallas HC Mike McCarthy has said "the goal" is to re-sign Cooper, who was the Raiders' fourth overall choice in the 2015 draft and last year posted career season highs with the Cowboys of 1,189 receiving yards (on 79 catches) and eight receiving TDs. But will the Ezekiel Elliott contract and Dak Prescott negotiations lead to Cooper becoming free on March 18?

Randall Cobb (5'10", 192): In his nine NFL seasons, eight with the Packers, Cobb has had only one 1,000-yard season (2014) and two 80-catch campaigns ('12 and '14). But even with the Cowboys last year, he was productive in his role as a No. 3. McCarthy, his former GB coach, may push to keep him with the 'Pokes.