NFL Combine Notebook | Kyle Hamilton and Sauce Gardner at Top of DB Class

The dash, the drills, the lifts and the measurements have all been tallied and tabulated. The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine may be history, ending on Sunday in Indianapolis, but the professional football history of the players who attended is still to be written.

Perhaps saving (some) of the best for last, defensive backs were part of the Combine's final day of workouts. It's a deep position group that could contribute a few players among the top 10 selections in the NFL Draft (April 28-30 in Las Vegas). The Jets, with two picks in the first round (No. 4 and No. 10) are well positioned to address their needs (in free agency, which begins on March 16; and the draft) in the defensive backfield and elsewhere.

Among those players at the top of the class are Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad (Sauce) Gardner, both of whom turned in impressive performances at the Combine.

"The talent at the top is exciting," said Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network. "The story is overall depth at key positions. Depth is the word."

Safety Kyle Hamilton Can Do It All

The Notre Dame standout has been tabbed as the No. 1 safety in the draft. At present, the Jets have decisions to make on veterans Marcus Maye (who played under the franchise tag last season) and Lamarcus Joyner. Each player sustained season-ending injuries in 2021 and they are scheduled to be free agents. Ashtyn Davis stepped competently into the void, with help from Elijah Riley, Jarrod Wilson and Sharrod Neasman, plus Jason Pinnock who was drafted as a CB but played safety late in the season.

If tempted, will Hamilton still be available when it's the Jets' turn at No. 4?

"Hamilton is a guy who's going to make a huge impact for a lot of reasons," Andrew Hawkins of NFL Network said last week. "He can play inside the box or play on the back end. He's huge at 6-4, 220, still growing and developing into his body. In an NFL game, it's about matchup and gamesmanship. He's a guy who can do it all. Versatile players is where the NFL is going. This guy is at a different level. The impact he's going to make on whatever team he's going to end up on is going to be big."