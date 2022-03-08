These 8 Improved Their NFL Draft Stock with Standout Combine Efforts

The 2022 Combine is in the books and the candidates continue their headlong pursuit through pro days and interviews to the late-April NFL Draft in Las Vegas. But as always happens, this year a number of prospects made great leaps forward out of Indianapolis to better position themselves on the draft's back stretch.

This year we even have a theme: The Georgians vs. Dogs Who Are Not 'Dawgs. At least three Bulldogs defenders from their 33-18 national championship win over Alabama either improved their draft stock or forcefully underscored their early value board positioning with outstanding showings in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Not to discount the strong efforts in Indy from all the other top candidates but here are eight Combine standouts for your consideration:

The Georgians

Edge Travon Walker (6-5, 272), Georgia — Among the several players whom some draft analysts are seeing for the Jets at No. 4 is Walker, who spread out his six sacks in '21 from the Bulldogs' opener vs. Clemson to the finale vs. 'Bama. Then he showed his speed and athleticism at the Combine with a 4.51 time in the 40 (third among D-linemen in Indy), 6.89 in the three-cone (second) and 4.32 in the short shuttle (fourth).

DT Jordan Davis (6-6, 341), Georgia — Davis was a monster in Indy, flooring his large frame for a stunning 4.78-second 40 time. Putting that in perspective, since 2000, only 10 other 300-plus-pounders on either side of the ball matched or beat that time, and all weighed less than 315 pounds. The only big-man time close to Davis in the last 22 years was Dontari Poe's 4.89 time at 346 pounds in 2012. Davis' speed plus his size explains how he consistently defeated blocking schemes for UGa's front and why he's inching up mock drafts into top-10 territory.